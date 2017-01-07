Fromm throws touchdown pass in all-star game

Former Houston County quarterback Jake Fromm passed for a touchdown to help the East top the West 27-17 on Saturday in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.
Fromm connected with D.J. Matthews for a 76- yard touchdown in the second quarter to help the East to a 17-3 halftime lead.
Fromm completed 4-of-7 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown, and ran one time for 5 yards.
Fromm, a Georgia commitment, had the most complete day of the participating quarterbacks. He had the second-most yards, second-most attempts and longest pass play.
East teammate Hunter Johnson had two more yards and three more attempts with only three completions. And teammate Tua Tagovailoa, an Alabama commit, was perfect on three passes for 36 yards.
Georgia commit D'Andre Swift had 37 yards on seven carries for the East and returned a kickoff 14 yards.
Richard LeCounte, another one headed to Georgia, had a punt return for three yards and a tackle, and Nate McBride had three tackles while Tray Bishop had two tackles.
The lone skill player committing to Georgia who recorded no stats was receiver Jeremiah Holloman.
