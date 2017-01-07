Fromm throws touchdown pass in all-star game

1:32 Jake Fromm received his Army All-American Bowl jersey in early November Pause

1:25 Michael Walton credits second half energy for FPD win over Stratford

2:16 Mercer suffers first conference loss

0:53 Macon-Bibb EMA braces for effects of winter weather

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:59 Yante Maten on second-half performance against Missouri

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb