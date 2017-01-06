Friday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Friday’s Boys Basketball
FPD 60, Stratford 47
Stratford
12
10
10
15
—
47
FPD
11
14
12
23
—
60
Stratford: Christian Palmer 11, Devin Butts 9, Nate Brooks 5, Jonathan Barron 2, Nathan Hunt 13, Tyler Jordan 2, Jaylan Hughes 5.
FPD: Titus Moore 5, Maurice Gordon 15, Armaun Smith 6, Caleb Kelly 10, Henry Middlebrooks 10, Stephen Summerow 6, Wesley Wilson 8.
3-pointers: Stratford 5 (Butts 3, Palmer 1, Hughes 1); FPD 3 (Middlebrooks 2, Moore 1).
Records: Stratford 6-6, 1-1 GHSA Region 7A-1A; FPD 7-3, 2-0.
Next: Tattnall Square at Stratford, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday; Wilkinson County at FPD, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.
Macon County 89, Crawford County 88
Macon County
22
22
17
19
10
—
89
Crawford County
26
22
16
15
9
—
88
Macon County: Walker 16, Jenkins 26, Brown 15, McClendon 17, Reese 6, Bonner 8, Lane 1.
Crawford County: Saffold 18, Jackson 11, Bluford 24, Miller 8, Knolton 22, Henton 5.
3-pointers: Macon County 11 (Walker 4, Jenkins 2, McClendon 5); Crawford County 9 (Saffold 2, Bluford 6, Miller 1).
Windsor 85, Citizens Christian 31
Citizens Christian
9
7
8
7
—
31
Windsor
29
28
18
10
—
85
Citizens Christian: Tyler Ellis 2, Dalton Wilkes 5, Shelton Paulk 2, Ty Darwin 2, Drew Roberson 9, Drew Spivey 3, Rhett Johnson 2, Grant Roberson 4, William Deems 2.
Windsor: Landry Rustin 22, Dakota Meadows 6, Jai’Kez Mann 27, Carlos Simpson 20, Jonathan Osborn 10.
3-pointers: Citizens Christian 5 (Wilkes 1, Roberson 3, Spivey 1); Windsor 8 (Rustin 2, Mann 3, Sampson 1, Osborn 2).
Game notes: Mann had 11 rebounds, while Rustin had 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Records: Windsor 10-1.
Friday’s Girls Basketball
FPD 24, Stratford 13
Stratford
0
3
5
5
—
13
FPD
7
3
10
4
—
24
Stratford: Aysha Roberts 2, Mary Elaine Mitchell 6, Carey Woodcock 2, Nadia Reese 3.
FPD: Molly Lee 3, Kate Patterson 7, Emma Lako 8, Bailey Ruble 6.
3-pointers: Stratford 3 (Mitchell 2, Reese 1); FPD 2 (Ruble 2).
Records: Stratford 9-4, 1-1 GHSA Region 7A-1A; FPD 9-3, 2-0.
Next: Tattnall Square at Stratford, 6 p.m., Tuesday; Wilkinson County at FPD, 6 p.m., Wednesday.
Tattnall Square 52, Mount de Sales 31
Mount de Sales
2
10
7
12
—
31
Tattnall Square
15
12
11
14
—
52
Mount de Sales: Clark 2, Cunningham 5, Simpson 2, Laconico 5, Mayfield 8, Bryan 6, Hollis 2, Bath 1.
Tattnall Square: I'uana Slaughter 12, Blair Back 9, McKenzie Sams 2, Abby Rouse 15, Breonna Glover 4, Allie Gordon 10.
3-pointers: Mount de Sales 1 (Laconico 1); Tattnall Square 1 (Slaughter 1).
Game notes: Rouse had nine rebounds, while Slaughter had five, and Black had seven steals.
Records: Tattnall Square 9-5.
CFCA 31, Covenant 23
CFCA
5
8
6
4
8
—
31
Covenant
3
5
8
7
0
—
23
CFCA: NeSmith 8, Smith 7, Sarazine 6, Oni 4, Duncan 4, Clements 2.
Covenant: Phillips 9, Bedingfield 6, Cooper 5, Nixon 3, .
3-pointers: Covenant 3 (Phillips 3).
Records: CFCA 5-4.
Peach County 55, Rutland 32
Peach County
18
12
19
6
—
55
Rutland
6
9
6
11
—
32
Peach County: Da’Nasia Shaw 8, Daishai Almond 8, Deja Holland 5, Eboni Steele 8, Jada Ivey 4, Anyah Price 10, Iiesha Pickens 12.
Rutland: Bre’Asia Davis 4, Kennedy Stephens 7, Jada Brown 2, E’Junah Sledge 6, Erin Fortson 6, Jasmin Hughes 3, Taliyah Slocumb 2, Jessica Willing 2.
Records: Peach County 8-3, 4-0 GHSA Region 2-3A; Rutland 3-11, 1-4.
Macon County 69, Crawford County 48
Macon County
5
14
25
25
—
69
Crawford County
8
10
11
19
—
48
Macon County: Freeman 6, Larry 9, Johnson 3, Fudge 21, McKellar 7, Smith 5, Jones 5, Byse 4, Williams 6.
Crawford County: Blasingame 8, Ellison 4, Smith 5, Prather 22, Murchinson 9.
3-pointers: Macon County 5 (Fudge 4, Smith 1).
Windsor 54, Citizens Christian 26
Citizens Christian
4
8
5
9
—
26
Windsor
14
11
15
14
—
54
Citizens Christian: Sydney Rish 4, Joni McKinnon 4, Emily Purvis 2, Taylor Corsa 8, Callie McKinnon 2, Madelyn Tanner 2, Emma Rish 4.
Windsor: Savannah Lee 4, Kassidy Hulett 7, Abby Wall 4, Hailey Mosely 7, Sydney Weiche 6, A’Maiya Jackson 14, McKenzie Thistlewood 2, A’mileon Smith 4, Mackenzie Roberts 6.
3-pointers: Citizens Christian 3 (S. Rish 1, McKinnon 1, Corsa 1); Windsor 3 (Lee 1, Weiche 2).
Game notes: Jackson had 10 rebounds and seven assists, while Roberts had eight rebounds and Mosely and Lee each had six rebounds.
Records: Windsor 3-8.
