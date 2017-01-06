Fromm suits up for Army All-American Bowl

If Jake Fromm thought he was escaping the chilly weather in his hometown all week, he was wrong.
But the former Houston County quarterback won’t have to deal with the possibility of snow when he suits up for the East team in the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.
Weather for the 1 p.m. kickoff (NBC) on Saturday is expected to be about 40 degrees and sunny. Of course, the game is in the 65,000-seat Alamodome, so that won’t matter.
Fromm and the other players have practiced outside the past few days in much warmer weather and will be warm and dry for the game.
Fromm will be among friends on the East roster as he is joined by eight other Georgia commitments: running back Tray Bishop of Terrell County, offensive lineman D’Antne Demery of Brunswick, receiver Jeremiah Holloman of Newton, offensive lineman Netori Johnson of Cedar Grove, athlete Richard LeCounte of Liberty County, linebacker Nate McBride of Vidalia, running back D’Andre Swift of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and offensive lineman Andrew Thomas of Pace Academy.
Fromm has a former rival on his team, Lee County defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon, who has yet to commit and has Georgia high on his list. Greater Atlanta Christian quarterback Davis Mills is also on East roster.
