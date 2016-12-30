Middle Georgia stars take part in RisingSeniors game

Gunnar Watson admitted he was a bit nervous waiting for his turn to get on the field in the RisingSeniors Junior Bowl on Friday at Mercer.
But the Taylor County quarterback didn’t look nervous when he took the field early in the second quarter as he hooked up with Stockbridge wide receiver Marquez Ezzard for a 52-yard scoring strike almost immediately. That pass showcased Watson’s arm strength and his pin point accuracy.
The score did not really matter in the all-star game featuring some of the best rising seniors in Georgia, but Watson’s Team Commitment cruised to a 30-10 win over Team Dedication.
“I think I am always a little nervous waiting to get into a game, but once I get out there and complete a few passes it all goes away,” Watson said. “We were switching every two possessions, so I knew I would probably go in for the second quarter, so I just tried to wait my turn. We had a lot of good quarterbacks on this team and some great athletes.”
Watson could not help but smile when talking about the touchdown pass.
“It felt awesome and the kid from Stockbridge can play, and he just left the defender right after he caught it so give him credit. Overall this just makes me ready to get back on the field for my senior year and see what we can do as a team,” said Watson, who completed all five of his passes
Six other players from Middle Georgia took the field Friday. Central’s Xavier Wesley had one big moment when the offensive tackle crushed a defender who was trying to tackle a scrambling quarterback, while offensive lineman Christian Armstrong from Warner Robins also got plenty of playing time.
Macon County was represented by wide receiver Trey Brown, while Veterans Jeremy Horton had one catch for 17 yards. Peach County was represented by place-kicker Mitchell Fineran, who had a 47-yard field goal, and wide receiver Kearis Jackson, who had three receptions for 22 yards.
For Jackson, the week was more than just a football game Friday.
“It is about representing my high school in a positive way and taking advantage of great coaching,” Jackson said. “The entire week was just fun, and being able to end the week with a game that was so close to home was even more exciting because all of my friends and family were able to come and watch me play.”
Southwest head coach Joseph Dupree got a chance to serve as a coach for the entire week and was very happy the way things went.
“These young men were wonderful to work with, and they all had great attitudes and gave a tremendous effort the entire week,” Dupree said. “I just loved everything about it.”
Comments