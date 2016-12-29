High School Sports

December 29, 2016 10:02 PM

Middle Georgia Scoreboard

High Schools

Thursday’s Boys Basketball

Westside 77, Oak Ridge (Fla.) 76

Oak Ridge

22

12

23

19

76

Westside

11

23

28

16

77

Oak Ridge: DeVoe 16, Glover 16, Jones 20, Taylor 6, Coleman 3, Bent 5, Adedoyin 1, Powell 9.

Westside: Samone Reed 12, Terric Allen 2, Trey Foster 9, Desmon Foston 3, Mystikal Wilson 1, Khavon Moore 30, Greg Holloway 12, Omar Jones 5, JaCaurie Nelson 3.

3-pointers: Oak Ridge 11 (Glover 3, Jones 4 ,Bent 1, Powell 3); Westside 3 (Foston 1, Moore 2).

Game notes: Khavon Moore had a double-double, adding 12 rebounds, as the Seminoles knocked off one of the top Class 9A teams in Florida in the Tournament of Champions at Wheeler. Holloway added six rebounds and Samone Reed five assists.

Records: Oak Ridge 10-3, Westside 8-3.

Next: Westside vs. Lincoln, N.Y., at Wheeler, 12:30 p.m., Friday.

Stratford 69, Schley County 52

Stratford

17

20

11

21

69

Schley County

8

18

10

16

52

Stratford: Tyler Jordan 7, Trey Tharpe 3, Devin Butts 21, Nate Brooks 13, Nathan Hunt 14, Christian Palmer 8, Dell Sikes 3.

Schley County: Bateman 6, Walker 8, Arnett 10, Stone 8, Sims 7, Scott 13.

3-pointers: Stratford 8 (Tharpe 1, Butts 5, Brooks 1, Sikes 1); Schley County 3 (Bateman 1, Arnett 2).

Game notes: Brooks had a huge night, adding 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Hunt neared a double-double with nine rebounds.

Records: Stratford 5-4, Schley County 6-4..

Next: Stratford vs. Burke County, at Tattnall Square, Friday.

Thursday’s Girls Basketball

Pike County 61, Mary Persons 43

Pike County

11

12

18

20

61

Mary Persons

3

14

8

18

43

Pike County: Gregory 21, Carter 2, Neal 8, Sweeny 2, Corbin 24, Whitmore 2, Kirk 2.

Mary Persons: Taylor Buffington 6, Kver Shannon 10, Olympia High 12, Ateria McDowell 9, Abigail Hightower 6.

3-pointers: Pike County 9 (Corbin 7, Gregory 2); Mary Persons 3 (High 2, McDowell 1)

Records: Pike County 9-5, Mary Persons 5-7.

Next: Central at Pike County, 6 p.m., Tuesday; Veterans at Mary Persons, 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Stratford 75, Schley County 33

Schley County

8

14

7

4

33

Stratford

30

12

22

11

75

Schley County: Phillips 2, Carter 13, Campbell 10, Cromer 4, Rees 4.

Stratford: Molly Garud 2, Anaya Thomas 2, Aysha Roberts 4, Mary Elaine Mitchell 6, Carey Woodcock 7, Ellie Peterson 9, Nadia Reese 5, Drake Miscall 10, Evans McCook 30.

3-pointers: Stratford 10 (Mitchell 1, Peterson 1, McCook 8).

Game notes: McCook set a program single-game record for made 3-pointers.

Next: Stratford vs. Burke County, at Tattnall Square, 3:30 p.m., Friday.

Wednesday’s Girls Basketball

Rutland 52, Howard 40

Rutland

9

17

8

18

52

Howard

5

8

9

18

40

Rutland: Bre’Asia Davis 7, Kennedy Stephens 5, Jada Brown 11, E’Junah Sledge 2, Erin Fortson 12, Allysia Ash 2, Taliyah Slocumb 1.

Howard: Passmore 16, Gott 2, Mitchell 7, Usher 5, Johnson 2, Walker 12, Lewis 8.

Game notes: Fortson had 16 points and five steals for Rutland, while Davis added six rebounds and Brown five.

Basketball

Wednesday’s College Basketball

MERCER 80, KENNESAW ST. 76

MERCER (6-7): Jelks 6-7 3-4 19, Ringer 1-2 0-0 2, Strawberry 4-6 2-3 14, Holland 2-11 2-2 8, Rivers 7-11 4-4 19, Kilby 3-5 1-2 9, N’Ganga 2-2 0-0 4, Lewis 1-1 0-0 3, Stowe 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 27-49 12-15 80.

KENNESAW ST. (4-10): Williams 5-10 6-7 16, Jones 4-5 0-0 8, Clarke 3-8 0-0 6, Masterson 5-9 0-0 14, Ray 5-13 2-2 13, Nielsen 2-2 2-2 6, Cameron 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 3-7 2-2 10, Hooker 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-55 12-13 76.

Halftime—Mercer 33-31. 3-Point Goals—Mercer 14-21 (Strawberry 4-4, Jelks 4-4, Kilby 2-2, Holland 2-5, Lewis 1-1, Rivers 1-3, Johnson 0-2), Kennesaw St. 8-19 (Masterson 4-8, Scott 2-5, Hooker 1-1, Ray 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Mercer 29 (Jelks, Kilby, Ringer 5), Kennesaw St. 20 (Williams 10). Assists—Mercer 17 (Strawberry 7), Kennesaw St. 16 (Ray 5). Total Fouls—Mercer 16, Kennesaw St. 14. A—1,506 (4,792).

GEORGIA TECH 59, NC A&T 52

NC A&T (1-12): Reese 0-1 0-0 0, Scales 1-2 1-4 3, Pratt 1-7 0-0 2, Hunt 5-16 8-8 20, Hamilton 1-6 0-0 3, Carrington 0-2 0-0 0, McGowens 5-9 4-5 14, Williams 1-2 1-2 3, Whitaker 3-8 1-1 7. Totals 17-53 15-20 52.

GEORGIA TECH (8-4): Stephens 2-10 5-6 9, Lammers 5-7 2-3 12, Okogie 1-5 3-4 5, Jackson 4-7 3-7 12, Moore 2-7 0-1 5, Ogbonda 0-1 0-0 0, McCormick 4-5 0-0 12, Matthews 0-2 0-0 0, Gueye 0-0 0-1 0, Heyward 0-1 0-0 0, Heath 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 19-48 15-24 59.

Halftime—Georgia Tech 26-23. 3-Point Goals—NC A&T 3-17 (Hunt 2-8, Hamilton 1-4, Pratt 0-2, Whitaker 0-3), Georgia Tech 6-15 (McCormick 4-5, Moore 1-2, Jackson 1-4, Stephens 0-1, Okogie 0-1, Heath 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—NC A&T 29 (Scales 10), Georgia Tech 29 (Stephens 9). Assists—NC A&T 7 (Hunt, Hamilton 2), Georgia Tech 16 (Heath 5). Total Fouls—NC A&T 22, Georgia Tech 16. A—5,024 (8,600).

SAMFORD 94, FORT VALLEY STATE 74

FORT VALLEY STATE (0-2): Williams 6-9 1-2 13, Kr.Bell 3-5 0-0 6, Edwards 1-7 0-0 3, Garror 1-3 0-1 2, Barnes 4-7 0-0 8, Hurst 0-1 0-0 0, Smoak 1-3 2-4 5, J.Bryant 1-3 0-1 3, McMillan 6-11 2-2 19, Mobley 2-8 0-0 6, Crawford 2-6 0-0 5, Barfield 0-2 1-2 1, Ware 0-2 1-2 1, Ko.Bell 0-2 2-4 2. Totals 27-69 9-18 74.

SAMFORD (9-4): Thompson 7-15 0-0 18, Walker 3-3 7-10 13, Chambers 3-6 0-0 8, Denzel-Dyson 4-6 1-1 11, Cunningham 7-9 5-5 19, Brutus 1-2 1-4 3, Adams 0-0 3-4 3, Peters 3-3 0-0 6, Sharkey 1-2 9-12 11, Hopkins 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Tapp 0-2 0-4 0. Totals 30-51 26-40 94.

Halftime—Samford 54-33. 3-Point Goals—Fort Valley State 11-31 (McMillan 5-9, Mobley 2-8, Edwards 1-2, J.Bryant 1-2, Smoak 1-3, Crawford 1-3, Ko.Bell 0-1, Garror 0-1, Barfield 0-1, Ware 0-1), Samford 8-16 (Thompson 4-7, Denzel-Dyson 2-3, Chambers 2-5, Cunningham 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Valley State 32 (Ware 7), Samford 36 (Walker, Thompson 7). Assists—Fort Valley State 20 (J.Bryant, Barnes 3), Samford 24 (Sharkey 10). Total Fouls—Fort Valley State 26, Samford 17. A—849 (4,974).

Hockey

SPHL

W

L

OL

SOL

Pts

Macon

16

3

1

1

34

Huntsville

16

4

0

1

33

Mississippi

14

6

2

0

30

Peoria

10

4

5

1

26

Knoxville

11

6

2

0

24

Fayetteville

10

8

1

0

21

Evansville

8

12

1

2

19

Pensacola

5

9

2

3

15

Columbus

6

12

1

0

13

Roanoke

5

11

2

1

13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Columbus at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Mississippi at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Macon at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday

No games scheduled

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

"Just trying to enjoy the moment"

View more video

Sports Videos