Middle Georgia Scoreboard

High Schools
Thursday’s Boys Basketball
Westside 77, Oak Ridge (Fla.) 76
Oak Ridge
22
12
23
19
—
76
Westside
11
23
28
16
—
77
Oak Ridge: DeVoe 16, Glover 16, Jones 20, Taylor 6, Coleman 3, Bent 5, Adedoyin 1, Powell 9.
Westside: Samone Reed 12, Terric Allen 2, Trey Foster 9, Desmon Foston 3, Mystikal Wilson 1, Khavon Moore 30, Greg Holloway 12, Omar Jones 5, JaCaurie Nelson 3.
3-pointers: Oak Ridge 11 (Glover 3, Jones 4 ,Bent 1, Powell 3); Westside 3 (Foston 1, Moore 2).
Game notes: Khavon Moore had a double-double, adding 12 rebounds, as the Seminoles knocked off one of the top Class 9A teams in Florida in the Tournament of Champions at Wheeler. Holloway added six rebounds and Samone Reed five assists.
Records: Oak Ridge 10-3, Westside 8-3.
Next: Westside vs. Lincoln, N.Y., at Wheeler, 12:30 p.m., Friday.
Stratford 69, Schley County 52
Stratford
17
20
11
21
—
69
Schley County
8
18
10
16
—
52
Stratford: Tyler Jordan 7, Trey Tharpe 3, Devin Butts 21, Nate Brooks 13, Nathan Hunt 14, Christian Palmer 8, Dell Sikes 3.
Schley County: Bateman 6, Walker 8, Arnett 10, Stone 8, Sims 7, Scott 13.
3-pointers: Stratford 8 (Tharpe 1, Butts 5, Brooks 1, Sikes 1); Schley County 3 (Bateman 1, Arnett 2).
Game notes: Brooks had a huge night, adding 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Hunt neared a double-double with nine rebounds.
Records: Stratford 5-4, Schley County 6-4..
Next: Stratford vs. Burke County, at Tattnall Square, Friday.
Thursday’s Girls Basketball
Pike County 61, Mary Persons 43
Pike County
11
12
18
20
—
61
Mary Persons
3
14
8
18
—
43
Pike County: Gregory 21, Carter 2, Neal 8, Sweeny 2, Corbin 24, Whitmore 2, Kirk 2.
Mary Persons: Taylor Buffington 6, Kver Shannon 10, Olympia High 12, Ateria McDowell 9, Abigail Hightower 6.
3-pointers: Pike County 9 (Corbin 7, Gregory 2); Mary Persons 3 (High 2, McDowell 1)
Records: Pike County 9-5, Mary Persons 5-7.
Next: Central at Pike County, 6 p.m., Tuesday; Veterans at Mary Persons, 6 p.m., Tuesday.
Stratford 75, Schley County 33
Schley County
8
14
7
4
—
33
Stratford
30
12
22
11
—
75
Schley County: Phillips 2, Carter 13, Campbell 10, Cromer 4, Rees 4.
Stratford: Molly Garud 2, Anaya Thomas 2, Aysha Roberts 4, Mary Elaine Mitchell 6, Carey Woodcock 7, Ellie Peterson 9, Nadia Reese 5, Drake Miscall 10, Evans McCook 30.
3-pointers: Stratford 10 (Mitchell 1, Peterson 1, McCook 8).
Game notes: McCook set a program single-game record for made 3-pointers.
Next: Stratford vs. Burke County, at Tattnall Square, 3:30 p.m., Friday.
Wednesday’s Girls Basketball
Rutland 52, Howard 40
Rutland
9
17
8
18
—
52
Howard
5
8
9
18
—
40
Rutland: Bre’Asia Davis 7, Kennedy Stephens 5, Jada Brown 11, E’Junah Sledge 2, Erin Fortson 12, Allysia Ash 2, Taliyah Slocumb 1.
Howard: Passmore 16, Gott 2, Mitchell 7, Usher 5, Johnson 2, Walker 12, Lewis 8.
Game notes: Fortson had 16 points and five steals for Rutland, while Davis added six rebounds and Brown five.
Basketball
Wednesday’s College Basketball
MERCER 80, KENNESAW ST. 76
MERCER (6-7): Jelks 6-7 3-4 19, Ringer 1-2 0-0 2, Strawberry 4-6 2-3 14, Holland 2-11 2-2 8, Rivers 7-11 4-4 19, Kilby 3-5 1-2 9, N’Ganga 2-2 0-0 4, Lewis 1-1 0-0 3, Stowe 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 27-49 12-15 80.
KENNESAW ST. (4-10): Williams 5-10 6-7 16, Jones 4-5 0-0 8, Clarke 3-8 0-0 6, Masterson 5-9 0-0 14, Ray 5-13 2-2 13, Nielsen 2-2 2-2 6, Cameron 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 3-7 2-2 10, Hooker 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-55 12-13 76.
Halftime—Mercer 33-31. 3-Point Goals—Mercer 14-21 (Strawberry 4-4, Jelks 4-4, Kilby 2-2, Holland 2-5, Lewis 1-1, Rivers 1-3, Johnson 0-2), Kennesaw St. 8-19 (Masterson 4-8, Scott 2-5, Hooker 1-1, Ray 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Mercer 29 (Jelks, Kilby, Ringer 5), Kennesaw St. 20 (Williams 10). Assists—Mercer 17 (Strawberry 7), Kennesaw St. 16 (Ray 5). Total Fouls—Mercer 16, Kennesaw St. 14. A—1,506 (4,792).
GEORGIA TECH 59, NC A&T 52
NC A&T (1-12): Reese 0-1 0-0 0, Scales 1-2 1-4 3, Pratt 1-7 0-0 2, Hunt 5-16 8-8 20, Hamilton 1-6 0-0 3, Carrington 0-2 0-0 0, McGowens 5-9 4-5 14, Williams 1-2 1-2 3, Whitaker 3-8 1-1 7. Totals 17-53 15-20 52.
GEORGIA TECH (8-4): Stephens 2-10 5-6 9, Lammers 5-7 2-3 12, Okogie 1-5 3-4 5, Jackson 4-7 3-7 12, Moore 2-7 0-1 5, Ogbonda 0-1 0-0 0, McCormick 4-5 0-0 12, Matthews 0-2 0-0 0, Gueye 0-0 0-1 0, Heyward 0-1 0-0 0, Heath 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 19-48 15-24 59.
Halftime—Georgia Tech 26-23. 3-Point Goals—NC A&T 3-17 (Hunt 2-8, Hamilton 1-4, Pratt 0-2, Whitaker 0-3), Georgia Tech 6-15 (McCormick 4-5, Moore 1-2, Jackson 1-4, Stephens 0-1, Okogie 0-1, Heath 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—NC A&T 29 (Scales 10), Georgia Tech 29 (Stephens 9). Assists—NC A&T 7 (Hunt, Hamilton 2), Georgia Tech 16 (Heath 5). Total Fouls—NC A&T 22, Georgia Tech 16. A—5,024 (8,600).
SAMFORD 94, FORT VALLEY STATE 74
FORT VALLEY STATE (0-2): Williams 6-9 1-2 13, Kr.Bell 3-5 0-0 6, Edwards 1-7 0-0 3, Garror 1-3 0-1 2, Barnes 4-7 0-0 8, Hurst 0-1 0-0 0, Smoak 1-3 2-4 5, J.Bryant 1-3 0-1 3, McMillan 6-11 2-2 19, Mobley 2-8 0-0 6, Crawford 2-6 0-0 5, Barfield 0-2 1-2 1, Ware 0-2 1-2 1, Ko.Bell 0-2 2-4 2. Totals 27-69 9-18 74.
SAMFORD (9-4): Thompson 7-15 0-0 18, Walker 3-3 7-10 13, Chambers 3-6 0-0 8, Denzel-Dyson 4-6 1-1 11, Cunningham 7-9 5-5 19, Brutus 1-2 1-4 3, Adams 0-0 3-4 3, Peters 3-3 0-0 6, Sharkey 1-2 9-12 11, Hopkins 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Tapp 0-2 0-4 0. Totals 30-51 26-40 94.
Halftime—Samford 54-33. 3-Point Goals—Fort Valley State 11-31 (McMillan 5-9, Mobley 2-8, Edwards 1-2, J.Bryant 1-2, Smoak 1-3, Crawford 1-3, Ko.Bell 0-1, Garror 0-1, Barfield 0-1, Ware 0-1), Samford 8-16 (Thompson 4-7, Denzel-Dyson 2-3, Chambers 2-5, Cunningham 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Valley State 32 (Ware 7), Samford 36 (Walker, Thompson 7). Assists—Fort Valley State 20 (J.Bryant, Barnes 3), Samford 24 (Sharkey 10). Total Fouls—Fort Valley State 26, Samford 17. A—849 (4,974).
Hockey
SPHL
W
L
OL
SOL
Pts
Macon
16
3
1
1
34
Huntsville
16
4
0
1
33
Mississippi
14
6
2
0
30
Peoria
10
4
5
1
26
Knoxville
11
6
2
0
24
Fayetteville
10
8
1
0
21
Evansville
8
12
1
2
19
Pensacola
5
9
2
3
15
Columbus
6
12
1
0
13
Roanoke
5
11
2
1
13
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville , 8 p.m.
Columbus at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Mississippi at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Macon at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday
No games scheduled
Comments