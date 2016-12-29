All-star football games loaded with Middle Georgians

The end of the year increasingly means all-star high school football games, and a few dozen players and coaches from Middle Georgia high schools were in action Thursday.
McEachern hosted three Georgia Elite Classic games, for sophomores, juniors and seniors.
The American team won the sophomores game 27-16.
Three area players were on the American roster: Tattnall Square safety Antoine Davis, Peach County guard Cedric Hillsman and Northside punter Cory Munson.
On the National roster were Washington County linebacker Preston Daniels, Mary Persons center Noah Davis, Houston County wideout Tyler Fromm and snapper Zach Lassiter, Howard linebacker Deandre Shelton, Hawkinsville wideout Java'n Singletary and Upson-Lee defensive end Travon Walker.
Coaches on the National squad included Houston County head coach Von Lassiter and assistants Ryan Crawford and Kevin Smith, and Upson-Lee head coach Tommy Parks.
Daniels led the National team with 10 tackles and a tackle for loss assist. Shelton and Walker each had five tackles, Walker adding a sack, pass breakup and tackle for loss on a safety. Fromm caught one pass, for 15 yards and a touchdown.
Davis had three tackles, an interception and tackle for loss for American, and Munson averaged 30.3 yards on three punts.
The juniors game followed, with National rolling to a 38-7 win.
Area members of the American team: Upson-Lee defensive tackle Jayden Barron, Dooly County guard Travis Glover, Washington County guard Mitchell Lord, Warner Robins cornerback Jabari Miller and Lamar County defensive end Sean Smith.
Mary Persons linebacker Jatorian Hansford was the lone area player on the National roster. Hansford finished with three tackles. Barron had two tackles and half a tackle for loss, while Smith had two tackles, both for loss, and a sack.
On the National coaching staff: Jones County head coach Justin Rogers and assistant Jimmy Dudley, and Peach County offensive coordinator Todd Cooper.
On the American staff: Warner Robins head coach Mike Chastain and assistant Kelly Chastain.
The Seniors game was the final one of the day, with the National team winning 38-17.
On the Seniors American roster: Macon County running back Jared Daniels, Mary Persons running back Zach Harvey, Macon County quarterback K'Hari Lane, Veterans fullback/linebacker Josh Lee and defensive back Kaiman Smith, Jones County offensive tackle Qua Pitts and wideout Nick Singleton.
On the National team: Perry safety Damion Bagley and wideout Jhi'Marre Brown, Northside tailback De'Sean Dinkins, Houston County defensive tackle Trey Jones and cornerback Brandon Smith.
There were no area coaches on the staffs.
Lane was 14-of-21 for 173 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. Daniels had five yards on five carries and a 19-yard catch while Singleton had two catches for 16 yards. Kaiman Smith had a tackle and tackle for loss.
Dinkins carried 15 times for 84 yards. Jones had five tackes and Brandon Smith three tackles.
