High School Scoreboard

Wednesday’s Boys Basketball
Warner Robins 55, Collins Hill 45
Warner Robins
13
5
15
22
—
55
Collins Hill
3
12
6
24
—
45
Warner Robins: Jacolbey Owens 11, Jalen Dawson 4, Nelson Phillips 21, Jaron Zanders 6, Jaydon Norman 4, Jam’l Dillard 6, Charlie Grimes 1, Bobby Kelly 1.
Collins Hill: Releford 2, Howard 4, Ozoh 11, Morris 10, Lee 6, Parks 8. Clark 4.
3-pointers: WR 2 (Owens 1, Phillips 1), CH 3 (Ozoh 1, Morris 1, Lee 1).
Records: Warner Robins 11-1.
Next: TBA vs. Warner Robins, at Allatoona, 7 p.m., Thursday.
Stratford 60 Chattanooga 50
Chattanooga
14
16
12
8
—
50
Stratford
20
14
9
17
—
60
Chattanooga: Moore 3, Davenport 10, Rhodes 17, Rhodes 10, Houge 2, Stewart 2, Spencer 2, Ellison 4.
Stratford: Noah Hill 2, Tyler Jordan 12, Trey Tharpe 2, Jaylan Hughes 2, Devin Butts 8, Nate Brooks 24, Nathan Hunt 6, Christian Palmer 4.
3-pointers: Chattanooga 5 (Davenport 2, Rhodes 3); Stratford 3 (Butts 2, Palmer 1).
Game notes: Brooks added 10 rebounds to his night for the Eagles.
Records: Chattanooga 4-3, Stratford 9-2.
Next: Schley County at Stratford, Thursday.
Wednesday’s Girls Basketball
Tattnall Square 65, Schley County 25
Schley County
0
7
6
12
—
25
Tattnall
15
22
16
12
—
65
Schley County: Phillips 5, Carter 10, Campbell 3, Cromer 2, Toloin 1, Morris 4.
Tattnall: Ellie Kahley 2, I'Uanna Slaughter 16, Blair Back 10, McKenzie Sams 10, Anna Russ 3, Abby Rouse 7, Breonna Glover 4, Zannah Herndon 2, Ivey Whetsel 6, Pashon Jackson 3, Addie Kelley 2.
3-pointers: Schley County 2 (Phillips 1, Morris 1); Tattnall 3 (Sams 2, Russ 1).
Game notes: Sams and Glover each had six rebounds for Tattnall.
Records: Tattnall 7-3.
Stratford 50, Macon County 34
Macon County
5
9
10
10
—
34
Stratford
15
15
9
11
—
50
Macon County: Erylsah Skinner 5, Jasmine Larry 14, Teyanna Fudge 7, Jaqwa McKeller 4, LaTrecia Jones 2, Renatin Jery 2.
Stratford: Aysha Roberts 13, Mary Elaine Mitchell 4, Carey Woodcock 4, Nadia Reese 8, Drake Miscall 2, Evans McCook 19.
3-pointers: Stratford 5 (McCook 5).
Records: Stratford 7-2.
Westside 54, Mary Persons 35
Westside
12
9
25
8
—
54
Mary Persons
14
8
2
11
—
35
Westside: KeAsia Harvey 8, Zyndia Robinson 2, Diamond Davis 10, Jaliyah Spencer 2, NiAria Dawson 12 James Holliman 3, Alacia Ricks 17.
Mary Persons: Taylor Buffington 3, Kver Shannon 9, Anna Hightower 4, Olympia High 9, Ateria McDowell 10.
Records: Westside 5-6, Mary Persons 5-6.
Next: Pike at Mary Persons, 10 a.m., Thursday; Upson-Lee vs. Westside, at Mary Persons, 1 p.m., Thursday.
Tuesday’s Girls Basketball
Monticello 41, Mary Persons 39
Monticello
6
14
10
11
—
41
Mary Persons
10
5
7
17
—
39
Monticello: McKenzie Tripp 4, Madison Abbott 18, McKenzie Abbott 8, Mia Jenkins 4, Jamecia Thurman 7.
Home: Taylor Buffington 3, Kver Shannon 23, Olympia High 3, Carmen Ralls 2, Ateria McDowell 8.
3-pointers: Monticello 1 (Abbott 1); Mary Persons 1 (Shannon 1).
Records: Monticello 5-2, Mary Persons 5-5.
Laney 72, Rutland 25
Laney
17
20
21
14
—
72
Rutland
8
4
4
9
—
25
Laney: Williams 12, Keller 4, Bonner 21, Belsea 5, D’Bryant 2, Hamilton 5, Anderson 4, Benjamin 15.
Rutland: Bre’Asia Davis 4, Jasmine Hughes 2, Jada Brown 4, E’Junah Sledge 2, Erin Fortson 5, Allysia Ash 4, Jessica Willing 4.
3-pointers: Laney 2 (Belsea 1, Hamilton 1); Rutland 1 (Ash 1).
Records: Laney 10-0, Rutland 3-8.
Veterans 45, Clarke Central 44
Clarke Central
10
7
11
16
—
44
Veterans
10
12
10
13
—
0
Clarke Central: Hutchens 2, Barnett 2, Smith 4, Rittenberry 6, Glover 7, Sheats 13, Thioub 8, Fox 2.
Veterans: Carrington Kee 11, Alleyah Ingraham 7, Paige Gall 2, Chandler Shepherd 4, Sydney Lambert 6, Nyanni Ward 2, Mackenzie Rucker 1, Madison Perez 5, Stacie Jones 7.
3-pointers: Veterans 2 (Kee 1, Perez 1).
Game notes: Jones had a game-high 10 rebounds, followed by Ingraham’s eight, Lamberts six and Kee’s five.
Records: 4-5.
