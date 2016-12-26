Warner Robins girls not satisfied with strong start

After reeling off 13 straight wins to start the season, including winning three games in three nights at the Jones County Christmas tournament, the Warner Robins girls are enjoying five days off to spend with their families before resuming practice Wednesday.
The Demons open GHSA Region 1-5A play Jan. 6 against undefeated Harris County.
“I am happy with where we are as a basketball team at this time of the year, but we do have seven seniors who all played a great deal last year, so it is not a huge surprise,” said Tracy Fendley, who is in her second season as the head coach at Warner Robins. “We made it to the final 16 last year, so we are a team with high expectations, and that comes from the foundation that was set when (former head coach Tom) Mobley was here. But we like where we are right now.”
Warner Robins has an array of talented players, led by point guard Victoria Brown, Kezia Holmes, Le’Terria Mathis and Shanyia Jackson.
“Victoria is a very unselfish point guard, and she sets the tone for us,” Fendley said. “Kezia has the ability to create on the floor like no one I have ever coached, and Le’Terria is very consistent on the floor and very level headed with great basketball IQ. Shanyia is one of those kids who started off as a guard and kept growing so now she is a post player that still has guard skills. We are very blessed to have these girls and many others that can step up for us on any night.”
Fendley felt like it was a great time to be able to give her team a break.
“We have played five games in the last seven days, so we wanted then to get some rest, but I am able to do this because I know these girls will do what they need to do for the next five days,” Fendley said last week. “I am sure that they will all get some running and shooting in during that time because these girls just love to play basketball.”
Mathis agreed with her Fendley’s assessment.
“I may take off a couple of days, but that will probably be it,” Mathis said. “We are all happy with the start we have had, but we also know that Harris County is our first game when we come back, and they are undefeated, and we cannot come back not ready to play. We were all happy about the sweet 16 last year, but I don’t think any of us would be happy with that this year. We feel like we can go farther. But winning the region is the first step we have to take.”
Comments