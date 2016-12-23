Armstrong looks to join host of Macon-area prospects in Rising Seniors game

Macon is set to host another Rising Seniors game, a showcase event comprised of the best 2018 prospects. For one area player, it could be an opportunity for improvement.
Christian Armstrong, an offensive tackle at Warner Robins, saw his team struggle in 2016. The Demons finished with a 3-8 record, and improvements might be in store.
In 2015, the team finished at 7-4 and found itself competing in the GHSA playoffs. Armstrong and his team looks to find similar success next season as players become more experienced.
“This year obviously wasn’t the Warner Robins football team’s standard of success,” Armstrong said. “But after each game, I believe we progressed in some way. With us losing so many seniors last year, it really hurt us. Next year I believe with a decent number of returning starters, we could have some success and be a much better team.”
With the offseason just now getting underway, Armstrong has a chance to better himself at the week-long event which begins with practices in the Atlanta area Tuesday through Thursday, and the showcase game Friday at Mercer’s Five Star Stadium.
Armstrong will be a part of Team Commitment, being teamed up with some of the state’s best talent and joining three other Macon-area players: Gunnar Watson, Mitchell Fineran and Quay Walker.
On the other side, Team Dedication also features four other Macon-area athletes: Christian Meadows, Jeremy Horton, Kearis Jackson and Xavier Wesley.
Entering the event, Armstrong believes he can take advantage of the opportunity and believes there’s one area he can best improve.
“Personally, I need to improve on my leadership,” Armstrong said. “This year, I want to become more of a vocal leader. That’s one thing I think we missed, having that one key leader we could all key in on.”
As an offensive tackle, communication is a crucial aspect of success. In addition to the Rising Seniors event presenting the opportunity for these players to better their skill set, this also is a bit of a challenge for Armstrong.
He’ll have the opportunity to play with athletes that he might have met for the first time and can progress greatly if he can lead on the biggest stage.
“If I’m able to step and lead on a team like this with so much talent, then I shouldn’t have a problem doing it with my team,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong’s talents have been well-known to college coaches, thus he has a list of nine offers, with eight of those coming from SEC programs as a high school junior.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound quarterback protector has the most interest in Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee at this time, and the college interest could grow as his high school career begins to conclude.
Armstrong, a four-star recruit, ranks as the 13th offensive tackle nationally and the 13th overall prospect in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
Armstrong will join plenty of other highly regarded recruits, such as Justin Fields and Justin Mascoll. A star-studded event is near, and Armstrong looks forward to what is ahead in the coming week.
“I’m looking forward to playing against some of the best defensive players in the state and country,” Armstrong said. “Also being able (to play with) some great offensive players will be beneficial.”
