All-Middle Georgia Softball Team

Player of the year: Allie Parkerson, FPD
Coach of the year: Kristy Alvarez, FPD
First Team
INF: Cade Bass, GMC, Soph.
Batted .361 with 10 steals and 16 RBI; fielded .909 at shortstop for for Class 1A public school runner-up; state coaches all-state pick.
INF: Allie Gordon, Tattnall Square, Jr.
Player of year candidate; returning first-teamer; Division I prospect; batted .505 with five homers and 40 RBI, perfect on five steal attempts; owns program record for average, RBI, doubles and triples.
INF: Alyssa Maisonet, Lamar County, Jr.
Returning second-teamer; batted .511 for 18-31-1 Trojans, who reached the Class 2A Sweet 16; nine triples and 35 RBI.
INF: Margaret Simmons, Dodge County, Sr.
Player of year candidate; hit .446 with a double, four homers, 24 RBI; superb defender at shortstop; state coaches all-state selection.
OF: Allysa Orona, Stratford, Sr.
Returning first-teamer; batted .429 with four homers and 26 RBI; fielded .938 in center field for fourth-place Class 1A private school team; state coaches all-state selection.
OF: Madi Slappey, Houston County, Sr.
POY candidate; Returning second-teamer; hit .563 with 15 steals and four triples; Region 1-6A player of year; state coaches all-state selection.
OF: Kate McGhee, GMC, Jr.
Hit .418 with five homers and 33 RBI; 14-of-16 in stolen bases for Class 1A public school runner-up; state coaches all-state selection.
C: Allie Parkerson, FPD, Sr.
Had 59 hits; Region 7-1A player of year; three-year all-region pick; Georgia Dugout Club senior all-star game; state coaches all-state selection.
P: Haley Holloway, Dodge County, Sr.
Returning second-teamer; 18-4, 0.73 ERA, 163 Ks in 128.2 IP; Jacksonville commitment
P: Karsen Ochs, FPD, Soph.
All-Region 7-1A selection; 19-2, two saves, 1.43 ERA, .178 OBA; 3-0 in state championship tournament; set program record on offense with 63 hits; batted .457; state coaches Class 1A private school pitcher of the year.
DP: Tori Dover, Stratford, Jr.
Player of year candidate; batted .460 with 11 2Bs, six HRs, 45 RBI; was 19-7, 6 saves, 3.26 ERA, .238 OBA; state coaches all-state selection.
Second team
INF: Julianna Bellflower, Dodge County, Jr.
Batted .378 with 18 RBI, perfect on 10 steal attempts for Class 3A third-place team; defensive whiz at second.
INF: Rebecca Johnson, Hawkinsville, Jr.
Hit .395 with five doubles, 30 RBI and .416 OBP; all-region in Region 4-1A.
INF: Destiny Middleton, Mary Persons, Soph.
Batted .357 for Region 2-4A champion; perfect on 11 steal attempts for Sweet 16 team; state coaches all-state selection.
INF: Cheyanne Mosteller, Jones County, Sr.
Returning second-teamer; led 21-12 Greyhounds with .381 average; perfect on 10 steal attempts, struck out only six times.
OF: Grace Hardee, Houston County, Jr.
Returning second-teamer; second on team with 43 hits; hit .434 with seven doubles, 11 homers, 39 RBI; state coaches all-state selection.
OF: Kristen Johnson, Tattnall Square, Sr.
Batted .381 with 4 homers, 25 RBI and perfect on six steal attempts; fielded .915 for for third-place Class 1A private school team.
OF: Kelli Long, Hawkinsville, Sr.
Hit .366 with 18 RBI, .494 OBP; all-region in Region 4-1A; sparked Red Devils to playoffs.
C: Allyssah Mullis, Mary Persons, Sr.
Returning first-teamer; Region 2-4A player of year; Georgia Southern commit; batted .456 for 25-8 Bulldogs with 13 homers and 46 RBI; state coaches all-state selection.
P: Ashleigh Morton, Tattnall Square, Jr.
Was 21-8 with 1.55 ERA, 118 strikeouts and 19 walks in 184.2 IP; threw no-hitter in Elite Eight game.
P: Taylor Scott, GMC, Jr.
Went 24-5 with 1.09 ERA, 257 strikeouts in 184.2 IP, OBA of .172; two perfect games and three no-hitters; Region 7-A's top pitcher; state coaches all-state selection.
DP: Taylor Dykes, Bleckley County, Sr.
Hit .515 with 11 doubles, six homers and 45 RBI for 22-12 Royals
Honorable Mention
Bleckley County: C Hannah Coulter, Sr.; IF Faith Harris, Sr.; IF Jordan Williams, Jr.
Central: OF Kristen Gilbert, Fr.
CFCA: UTIL Marilynn NeSmith, Sr.
Dodge County: OF Aniyah Black, Fr.
FPD: OF Katie Culver, Sr.; OF Amanda Evans, Sr.; IF Emily Rutledge, Sr.; P Carli Sutton, Sr.
Gatewood: IF Sydney Lack, Sr.; P Brooke Tingler, Soph.
GMC: IF Taylor Curtis, Sr.
Houston County: UTIL Taylor Peebles, Jr.; C Caitlyn Davis, Sr.; IF Madi Campbell, Fr.; IF Autumn Ring, Sr.
Howard: Harley Ovell, Sr. Elle Doolittle, Fr.
Jones County: OF Brenay Howard, Soph.; UTIL Mayson Watford, Soph.; OF Jaida Williams, Sr.
Lamar County: C Cayla Bishop, Fr.; OF Bailee Pines, Jr.
Mary Persons: IF Tiella Banks, Jr.; P Megan Bell, Sr.; IF Alexis Passmore, Sr.; IF Lori Smith, Jr.
Northside: UTIL Cassidy Ruffin.
Perry: IF Annie Chance, Fr.; OF Olivia Hardy, Jr.; UTIL Lauren Heath, Jr.; UTIL Emma Pruitt, Jr.
Piedmont: C Madison Johnson, Fr.
Rutland: IF/OF Bre'Asia Davis, Soph.; P/1B Bailey Caldwell, Fr.
Stratford: C Hannah Rae Griffin; IF Autumn Land; IF Mary Elaine Mitchell; DH Hannah Lovett.
Tattnall Square: IF Jaelyn Darley, Fr.; Carley Ingle, Jr.
Veterans: IF Skyler Welford, Jr.; IF Anna Dumas, Jr.; IF Lindsey Cauley, Sr.; OF TJ Thiel, Jr.
Washington County: Lauren Hall.
Warner Robins: P Courtney Walker, Sr.
West Laurens: P Ariel Edenfield, Jr.; IF Jailey Sapp, Jr.; IF Karson Smith, Jr.;
Westfield: IF Brooke Knowles, Jr.; OF Megan Easom, Jr.; C/P Ellie Williams, 8th.
Windsor: P Holly Phillips, Jr.; C Taylor Osborn, Jr.
Comments