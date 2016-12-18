High School Sports

December 18, 2016 11:30 AM

Fromm named GHSA Region 1-6A Player of the Year

By Ron Seibel

rseibel@macon.com

GHSA Region 1-6A All-Region Team

Region Player of the Year: Jake Fromm, Houston County

Offensive Player of the Year: Tobias Oliver, Northside

Defensive Player of the Year: Aubrey Solomon, Lee County

Special Team Player of the Year: James Bushware, Valdosta

Athlete of the Year: Jayce Rogers, Valdosta

Coach of the Year: Alan Rodemaker, Valdosta]

First-team offense

QB- Max Hughes, Coffee

REC- JR Ingram, Valdosta

REC- Amari Colbert, Houston County

REC- Eli Watson, Houston County

REC- Milton Jackson, Coffee

RB- Mark Robinson, Lee County

RB- Demeterius Davis, Coffee

RB- Desean Dinkins, Northside

TE- Jontae Baker, Valdosta

OL Caleb Kelly, Northside

OL- Aaron Graham, Valdosta

OL- Garrett Southerland, Coffee

OL- Deontrey Hill, Houston County

OL- James Monterio, Lee County

First-team defense

DL- Devonnsha Maxwell, Valdosta

DL- Derick Newton, Coffee

DL- Treshon Owens, Northside

DL- Tory Carter, Lee County

LB- Kam Burnett, Northside

LB- James Bushware, Valdosta

LB- Akileis Leroy, Lee County

LB- Jameon Gaskin, Coffee

LB- Zakoby Mcclain, Valdosta

DB- Antwon Kincade, Valdosta

DB- Jalen Everett, Valdosta

DB- Isaiah Nelson, Northside

DB- Tae Daley, Northside

DB- Otis Reese, Lee County

DB- Jarquavious, Jefferson Coffee

First Team Special Teams

K- Dylan Brendel, Lee County

P- Garrett Glover, Lee County

Second-team Offense

QB- Hunter Holt/Josh Belton, Valdosta

REC- Tyler Fromm, Houston County

REC- Wesley Veal, Valdosta

REC- Jaylan Sandifer, Northside

REC- Dalrone Donaldson, Coffee

RB- Tevin Gray, Valdosta

RB- Tijuan Brewton, Coffee

RB- Javen West, Houston County

TE- AD Spikes, Northside

OL- Hunter Spivey, Coffee

OL- Tony Crowder, Northside

OL- Griffin McDowell, Lee County

OL- Zack Lloyd, Valdosta

OL- Jared Allen, Valdosta

Second-team Defense

DL- Eric Simmons, Valdosta

DL- Kordarius Melton/Trey Jones, Houston County

DL- Undray Heller, Coffee

DL- Taykwan Northern, Northside

LB- Shane Mccullough, Houston County

LB- YD Baker, Coffee

LB- Kameron Tate, Northside

LB- Shaun Rountree, Lee County

DB- Jaelyn Temple, Valdosta

DB- TJ Harris, Lee County

DB- Ty Burkes, Coffee

DB- Brandon Smith, Houston County

DB- Marquavious Jefferson, Coffee

Second team Special Teams

K- Davis Baldwin, Valdosta

P- Eli Watson, Houston County

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Northside celebrates Tae Daley's Vanderbilt signing

View more video

Sports Videos