Fromm named GHSA Region 1-6A Player of the Year

GHSA Region 1-6A All-Region Team
Region Player of the Year: Jake Fromm, Houston County
Offensive Player of the Year: Tobias Oliver, Northside
Defensive Player of the Year: Aubrey Solomon, Lee County
Special Team Player of the Year: James Bushware, Valdosta
Athlete of the Year: Jayce Rogers, Valdosta
Coach of the Year: Alan Rodemaker, Valdosta]
First-team offense
QB- Max Hughes, Coffee
REC- JR Ingram, Valdosta
REC- Amari Colbert, Houston County
REC- Eli Watson, Houston County
REC- Milton Jackson, Coffee
RB- Mark Robinson, Lee County
RB- Demeterius Davis, Coffee
RB- Desean Dinkins, Northside
TE- Jontae Baker, Valdosta
OL Caleb Kelly, Northside
OL- Aaron Graham, Valdosta
OL- Garrett Southerland, Coffee
OL- Deontrey Hill, Houston County
OL- James Monterio, Lee County
First-team defense
DL- Devonnsha Maxwell, Valdosta
DL- Derick Newton, Coffee
DL- Treshon Owens, Northside
DL- Tory Carter, Lee County
LB- Kam Burnett, Northside
LB- James Bushware, Valdosta
LB- Akileis Leroy, Lee County
LB- Jameon Gaskin, Coffee
LB- Zakoby Mcclain, Valdosta
DB- Antwon Kincade, Valdosta
DB- Jalen Everett, Valdosta
DB- Isaiah Nelson, Northside
DB- Tae Daley, Northside
DB- Otis Reese, Lee County
DB- Jarquavious, Jefferson Coffee
First Team Special Teams
K- Dylan Brendel, Lee County
P- Garrett Glover, Lee County
Second-team Offense
QB- Hunter Holt/Josh Belton, Valdosta
REC- Tyler Fromm, Houston County
REC- Wesley Veal, Valdosta
REC- Jaylan Sandifer, Northside
REC- Dalrone Donaldson, Coffee
RB- Tevin Gray, Valdosta
RB- Tijuan Brewton, Coffee
RB- Javen West, Houston County
TE- AD Spikes, Northside
OL- Hunter Spivey, Coffee
OL- Tony Crowder, Northside
OL- Griffin McDowell, Lee County
OL- Zack Lloyd, Valdosta
OL- Jared Allen, Valdosta
Second-team Defense
DL- Eric Simmons, Valdosta
DL- Kordarius Melton/Trey Jones, Houston County
DL- Undray Heller, Coffee
DL- Taykwan Northern, Northside
LB- Shane Mccullough, Houston County
LB- YD Baker, Coffee
LB- Kameron Tate, Northside
LB- Shaun Rountree, Lee County
DB- Jaelyn Temple, Valdosta
DB- TJ Harris, Lee County
DB- Ty Burkes, Coffee
DB- Brandon Smith, Houston County
DB- Marquavious Jefferson, Coffee
Second team Special Teams
K- Davis Baldwin, Valdosta
P- Eli Watson, Houston County
