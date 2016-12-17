High School Sports

December 17, 2016 2:34 AM

Friday’s Middle Georgia high school basketball scoreboard

By Ron Seibel

High Schools

Friday’s Boys Basketball

Central 85, Rutland 59

Rutland

15

19

14

11

59

Central

22

23

17

23

85

Rutland: Tarquavious Freeman 2, Marcelus Bentley 2, Lamontis Moore 21, Nick Simmons 2, Jordon Stephens 6, Roderick Tinsley 9, Deshon James 2, Takori Grayer 6, Courtney Greene 4, Jonas Delira 2, Marquavious Wheeler 3.

Central: Tyrice Paul 9, Justus Williams 6, Antarius McCoy 25, Dewan Owens 10, Wanya Thomas 7, Kylan Hill 9, Sin’Qunn McClendon 4, Kanuri Williams 9, Maurice Brown 2, Jaren Harris 4.

3-pointers: Rutland 2 (Tinsley 1, Wheeler 1); Central 1 (Thomas 1).

Game notes: For Central, Paul had six rebounds and five assists, McCoy had eight rebounds, Owens had five rebounds, Thomas had five rebounds, Hill had 10 rebounds, McClendon had five rebounds and Brown had eight rebounds.

Westside 70, Peach County 24

Peach County

4

6

3

11

24

Westside

23

30

13

4

70

Peach County: Jared Johnson 13, Derrick Hicks 1, Antonio Gilbert 8, K’Ashawn Burke 2.

Westside: Kentrevious Jones 15, Samone Reed 4, Terric Allen 6, Ishmael Hubbard 2, Trey Foster 11, Brenden Anderson 4, Terry Bird 2, Khavon Moore 20, Greg Holloway 4, Omar Jones 2.

3-pointers: Peach County 1 (Johnson 1); Westside 6 (Foster 3, Moore 2, Jones 1).

Records: Peach County 0-7, 0-3 GHSA Region 4-3A; Westside 4-2, 3-1.

Next: Pike County at Westside, 3:30 p.m., Saturday.

Ashtree Learning Center 64, Central Georgia Athletics 39

CGA

9

13

6

11

39

Ashtree

26

16

9

13

64

CGA: Isaiah Reeder 11, Logan Hartman 2, Jacob Moore 12, Stephen Esmond 4, Isaac Reeder 2, Judah Hartman 8.

Ashtree: Awnton Grant 17, Solomon Chisholm 4, Benjamin Dempsey 2, Carmon Grant 23, Dante Curry 5, Jeremy Burrojhs 5, Leeyohn Bryant 8.

3-pointers: Ashtree 7 (A. Grant 4, C. Grant 2, Curry 1).

Next: Central Georgia Tech at Fullington Tournament, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 29.

Friday’s Girls Basketball

Howard 43, Lamar County 41

Howard

13

8

12

10

43

Lamar County

8

9

8

16

41

Howard: Alyn Ovell 4, Keneshia Sanders 3, Amija Causey 5, Brittany Reeves 19, Keleia Murray 7, Ciriaha Parchment 5.

Lamar County: Makayla McGuire 6, Tomiya Alford 8, Karen Rock 3, Madison Scandette 18, Victoria Boland 2, Adrian Rock 2, Trystian Smith 2.

3-pointers: Howard 1 (Sanders 1); Lamar County 5 (Scandette 4, Rock 1).

Game notes: Reeves had 15 rebounds and five blocks for Howard.

Records: Howard 4-5, Lamar County 1-6.

Next: Howard vs. Lamar County, Don Richardson-Albert Sharpe Classic, Noon, Wednesday at Southwest.

