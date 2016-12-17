Friday’s Middle Georgia high school basketball scoreboard

High Schools
Friday’s Boys Basketball
Central 85, Rutland 59
Rutland
15
19
14
11
—
59
Central
22
23
17
23
—
85
Rutland: Tarquavious Freeman 2, Marcelus Bentley 2, Lamontis Moore 21, Nick Simmons 2, Jordon Stephens 6, Roderick Tinsley 9, Deshon James 2, Takori Grayer 6, Courtney Greene 4, Jonas Delira 2, Marquavious Wheeler 3.
Central: Tyrice Paul 9, Justus Williams 6, Antarius McCoy 25, Dewan Owens 10, Wanya Thomas 7, Kylan Hill 9, Sin’Qunn McClendon 4, Kanuri Williams 9, Maurice Brown 2, Jaren Harris 4.
3-pointers: Rutland 2 (Tinsley 1, Wheeler 1); Central 1 (Thomas 1).
Game notes: For Central, Paul had six rebounds and five assists, McCoy had eight rebounds, Owens had five rebounds, Thomas had five rebounds, Hill had 10 rebounds, McClendon had five rebounds and Brown had eight rebounds.
Westside 70, Peach County 24
Peach County
4
6
3
11
—
24
Westside
23
30
13
4
—
70
Peach County: Jared Johnson 13, Derrick Hicks 1, Antonio Gilbert 8, K’Ashawn Burke 2.
Westside: Kentrevious Jones 15, Samone Reed 4, Terric Allen 6, Ishmael Hubbard 2, Trey Foster 11, Brenden Anderson 4, Terry Bird 2, Khavon Moore 20, Greg Holloway 4, Omar Jones 2.
3-pointers: Peach County 1 (Johnson 1); Westside 6 (Foster 3, Moore 2, Jones 1).
Records: Peach County 0-7, 0-3 GHSA Region 4-3A; Westside 4-2, 3-1.
Next: Pike County at Westside, 3:30 p.m., Saturday.
Ashtree Learning Center 64, Central Georgia Athletics 39
CGA
9
13
6
11
—
39
Ashtree
26
16
9
13
—
64
CGA: Isaiah Reeder 11, Logan Hartman 2, Jacob Moore 12, Stephen Esmond 4, Isaac Reeder 2, Judah Hartman 8.
Ashtree: Awnton Grant 17, Solomon Chisholm 4, Benjamin Dempsey 2, Carmon Grant 23, Dante Curry 5, Jeremy Burrojhs 5, Leeyohn Bryant 8.
3-pointers: Ashtree 7 (A. Grant 4, C. Grant 2, Curry 1).
Next: Central Georgia Tech at Fullington Tournament, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 29.
Friday’s Girls Basketball
Howard 43, Lamar County 41
Howard
13
8
12
10
—
43
Lamar County
8
9
8
16
—
41
Howard: Alyn Ovell 4, Keneshia Sanders 3, Amija Causey 5, Brittany Reeves 19, Keleia Murray 7, Ciriaha Parchment 5.
Lamar County: Makayla McGuire 6, Tomiya Alford 8, Karen Rock 3, Madison Scandette 18, Victoria Boland 2, Adrian Rock 2, Trystian Smith 2.
3-pointers: Howard 1 (Sanders 1); Lamar County 5 (Scandette 4, Rock 1).
Game notes: Reeves had 15 rebounds and five blocks for Howard.
Records: Howard 4-5, Lamar County 1-6.
Next: Howard vs. Lamar County, Don Richardson-Albert Sharpe Classic, Noon, Wednesday at Southwest.
Comments