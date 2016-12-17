Friday’s Middle Georgia high school basketball scoreboard

1:26 Rutland players see progress after first win Pause

1:11 Her bedbugs are gone and Macon woman says, 'I love it'

0:16 Sheriff's office asks for help ID'ing owner of black BMW

1:17 Americus police shooting victims were 'very close friends'

1:04 Mother of teen slain in 2015 says it's been a rough year

4:16 Gun testing may link Tootie Roberts' shooting and other crimes

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera

0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students