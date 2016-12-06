Almond leads Peach County girls past Central

The Peach County girls opened GHSA Region 4-3A play with a 66-36 win over Central at home on Tuesday night.
Peach County’s Daisha Almond scored four of the first six points for the Trojans in the first quarter, tying the Central’s total team output in the quarter. Meanwhile, the Chargers scored 13 points in the second quarter, their best quarter scoring of the game.
Despite Central’s best effort, it could not keep up with Peach County. The Trojans outscored the Chargers in each quarter.
Three who mattered
Almond: She finished with 22 points.
Da’Nasia Shaw: Shaw scored 15 points for the Trojans.
JeNya Wilder: Wilder scored 12 points for the Chargers.
Observations
Offensive struggles: The Trojans were on a 9-0 run before Central scored its first points. Central’s Zaire Hutchings scored Central’s first two points with four minutes left in the first
quarter.
Halftime adjustment: Central’s Jada Jackson scored the first points of the second half.
Foot off the gas: Peach County only scored 12 points in the fourth.
Also Tuesday night
Central’s boys knocked off Peach County 67-36.
What’s next?
Central plays Friday at Westside, while Peach County plays Friday at Kendrick.
