Tuesday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

Tuesday’s Boys Basketball
Crawford County 93, Marion County 87
Marion County
20
17
32
18
—
87
Crawford County
13
33
29
18
—
93
Marion County: Rodgers 24, Tullis 23, Walton 20, Brown 18.
Crawford County: Safforld 21, N. Jackson 10, Bluford 23, R. Jackson 2, Miller 2, Knolton 11, Henton 14.
3-pointers: Marion County 13 (Tullis 6, Walton 6, Brown 1); Crawford County 11 (Saffold 1, Bluford 7, Miller 3).
Windsor 61, Citizens Christian 39
Windsor
13
20
18
10
—
61
Citzens Christian
4
21
7
8
—
39
Windsor: Landry Rustin 9, Dayton Hunt 1, Cameron Reynolds 14, Dakota Meadows 2, Jai’Kez Mann 8, Carlos Sampson 8, Marquise Jackson 10, Jason Bradberry 5, Jonathan Osborn 2, Tyler Christian 2.
Citizens Christian: Tyler Ellis 2, A.J. Ricketson 6, Dalton Wilkes 9, Shelton Paul 3, Ty Darwin 8, Drew Roberson 6, Drew Spivey 3, Grant Roberson 4.
3-pointers: Windsor 6 (Rustin 1, Reynolds 2, Jackson 2, Bradberry 1); Citizens Christian 7 (Ricketson 2, Wilkes 1, D. Roberson 1, Spivey 1).
Records: Windsor 3-0.
Next: Windsor at Southland, 7:30 p.m.
Spalding 58, Howard 55
Spalding
13
12
12
21
—
58
Howard
10
12
19
14
—
55
Spalding: Rasheed Marshall 27, Josh Reddick 3, Phillip Richards 4, Brian Helliger 10, Shedrick Lindsey 14.
Howard: Channing Thompson 17, Brandon Stewart 8, Ron Brooks 12, Matt Cook 2, Jonathan Brooks 4, Tyceem Mason 12.
3-pointers: Spalding 3 (Marshall 2, Reddick 1); Howard 1 (Brooks 1).
Records: Howard 0-5.
Next: Howard at Mary Persons, 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Warner Robins 66, Baldwin 62
Baldwin
11
13
18
20
—
62
Warner Robins
18
12
15
21
—
66
Baldwin: Walker 4, Robertson 17, Harden 5, Justice 17, Hicks 6, Lumpkin 4, Kelsey 1, Jones 3, Bell 3, Ubah 2.
Warner Robins: BJ Bradley 4, JaColbey Owens 13, Jaylen Dawson 7, Nelson Phillips 13, Jaron Zanders 4, Jaydon Norman 10, MJ King 3, Jam’l Dilliard 2, TyJaah Coleman 6, Bobby Kelly 2.
3-pointers: Baldwin 4 (Justice 1, Hicks 1, Jones 1, Bell 1); Warner Robins 8 (Bradley 1, Owens 2, Dawson 1, Phillips 3, King 1).
Records: Warner Robins 3-1.
Next: Houston County at Warner Robins, 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Westside 83, Pike County 37
Westside
27
20
19
17
—
83
Pike County
8
15
8
6
—
37
Westside: Kentrevious Jones 17, Samone Reed 8, Terric Allen 2, Ishmael Hubbard 6, Trey Foster 6, Brenden Anderson 7, Desmon Foston 2, Khavon Moore 24, Greg Holloway 5, Omar Jones 2, JaCaurie Nelson.
Pike County: Jermiah Cain 7, Omari Ham 2, Marcus Watkins 3, Payton Barman 3, Jaylin Brown 2, Jake Spraggins 2, Grayson Childs 2, Afton Shirley 16.
3-pointers: Westside 6 (Anderson 1, Moore 4, Holoway 1); Pike County 1 (Barman 1).
Records: Westside 2-1.
Next: Central at Westside, 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Tuesday’s Girls Basketball
Tattnall Square 54, Mount Vernon 30
Tattnall Square
16
10
16
12
—
54
Mount Vernon
8
2
15
5
—
30
Tattnall Square: I'Uanna Slaughter 15, Ellie Kahley 2, Blair Back 4, McKenzie Sams 2, Abby Rouse 15, Breonna Glover 2, Ivey Whetsel 8, Allie Gordon 6
Mount Vernon: Waters 9, Peterson 9, Springer 6, Edmontson 6.
3-pointers: Mount Vernon 1 (Peterson 1).
Game notes: Gordon had six steals.
Records: Tattnall Square 3-2.
Marion County 81, Crawford County 26
Marion County
20
21
23
17
—
81
Crawford County
3
5
10
8
—
26
Marion County: Meyers 13, Crowell 2, Williams 22, An. Whitley 2, As. Whitley 11, McPherson 7, Robinson 12, McCannon 2.
Crawford County: Blasingame 1, Smith 11, Hollingshed 2, Prather 9, Murchinson 3.
3-pointers: Marion County 3 (Williams 2, McPherson 1); Crawford County 2 (Smith 2).
Rutland 60, Jackson 18
Jackson
3
3
10
2
—
18
Rutland
17
18
15
10
—
60
Jackson: Shamavdia Evans 6, A’Deaja Rowland 2, Genesis Keenan 1, Sukari Barlow 8, Meagan Carter 1.
Rutland: Jasmine Hughes 4, Jessica Wiling 8, Bre’Asia Davis 28, Kennedy Stephens 2, Jada Brown 8, E’Junah Sledge 4, Erin Fortson 6.
3-pointers: Jackson 2 (Evans 2);Rutland 4 (Davis 4).
Game notes: Stephens had 10 rebounds, while Davis had five assists and seven steals.
Records: Rutland 1-3.
Next: Rutland at Pike County, 10 a.m., Saturday.
Upson-Lee 43, Mary Persons 36
Mary Persons
8
10
11
7
—
36
Upson-Lee
11
8
8
16
—
43
Mary Persons: Tyler Buffington 2, Kver Shannon 11, Olympia High 12, Ateria McDowell 4, Katie Wilson 2, Auyonis Avery 1, Carmen Ralls 6.
Upson-Lee: Williams 2, King 9, Falon 4, Howard 2, Traylor 5, Ellerberee 7, Kendall 14.
3-pointers: Mary Persons 2 (Shannon, King); Upson-Lee 2 (King 2).
Records: Mary Persons 3-2, Upson-Lee 5-3.
Next: Howard at Mary Persons, 6 p.m., Friday; West Laurens at Upson-Lee, 6 p.m., Friday.
John Milledge 58, Brentwood 46
John Milledge
15
13
14
16
—
58
Brentwood
11
14
11
10
—
46
John Milledge: Anna Hinton 13, Morgan Cobb 7, Annie McDonald 12, Hannah Hodges 6, Kimmie Young 6, Alyssa Everett 2.
Brentwood: Maddie Chambers 7, Gracee Mitcham 14, H. Chambers 1, S. Braddy 3, Juliann Dyer 4, Sutton Eady 10, Olivia Clements 19.
Windsor 54, Citizens Christian 45
Windsor
18
11
12
14
—
54
Citzens Christian
8
5
14
16
—
45
Windsor: Kassidy Hulett 4, Hailey Mosely 12, Sydne Weiche 14, A’Maiya Jackson 15, McKenzie Thistlewood 6, Savannah Lee 3, A’mileon Smith 1.
Citizens Christian: Sydney Rish 25, Joni McKinnon 1, Bailey Bryant 2, Emily Purvis 2, Kate Day 2, Taylor Corsa 11.
3-pointers: Windsor 4 (Weiche 4); Cititzens Christian 3 (Rish 3).
Records: Windsor 2-1.
Next: Windsor at Southland, 6 p.m..
Spalding 79, Howard 20
Spalding
22
27
18
12
—
79
Howard
2
7
8
3
—
20
Spalding: Kayla Milner 12, Kirah Milner 19, Kiana Banks 7, Kaleah Davis 10, Ashanti Reid 8, Adriana Wellmaker 4, Ryaja Pittman 3, Corrianna Evans 16.
Howard: Logan Brown 1, Brittany Reeves 18, Ciriarah Parchment 1.
3-pointers: Spalding 4 (Ka. Milner 2, Ki. Milner 2); Howard 3 (Reeves 3).
Records: Howard 1-3.
Next: Howard at Mary Persons, 6 p.m., Friday.
