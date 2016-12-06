High School Sports

December 6, 2016 10:47 PM

Tuesday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Tuesday’s Boys Basketball

Crawford County 93, Marion County 87

Marion County

20

17

32

18

87

Crawford County

13

33

29

18

93

Marion County: Rodgers 24, Tullis 23, Walton 20, Brown 18.

Crawford County: Safforld 21, N. Jackson 10, Bluford 23, R. Jackson 2, Miller 2, Knolton 11, Henton 14.

3-pointers: Marion County 13 (Tullis 6, Walton 6, Brown 1); Crawford County 11 (Saffold 1, Bluford 7, Miller 3).

Windsor 61, Citizens Christian 39

Windsor

13

20

18

10

61

Citzens Christian

4

21

7

8

39

Windsor: Landry Rustin 9, Dayton Hunt 1, Cameron Reynolds 14, Dakota Meadows 2, Jai’Kez Mann 8, Carlos Sampson 8, Marquise Jackson 10, Jason Bradberry 5, Jonathan Osborn 2, Tyler Christian 2.

Citizens Christian: Tyler Ellis 2, A.J. Ricketson 6, Dalton Wilkes 9, Shelton Paul 3, Ty Darwin 8, Drew Roberson 6, Drew Spivey 3, Grant Roberson 4.

3-pointers: Windsor 6 (Rustin 1, Reynolds 2, Jackson 2, Bradberry 1); Citizens Christian 7 (Ricketson 2, Wilkes 1, D. Roberson 1, Spivey 1).

Records: Windsor 3-0.

Next: Windsor at Southland, 7:30 p.m.

Spalding 58, Howard 55

Spalding

13

12

12

21

58

Howard

10

12

19

14

55

Spalding: Rasheed Marshall 27, Josh Reddick 3, Phillip Richards 4, Brian Helliger 10, Shedrick Lindsey 14.

Howard: Channing Thompson 17, Brandon Stewart 8, Ron Brooks 12, Matt Cook 2, Jonathan Brooks 4, Tyceem Mason 12.

3-pointers: Spalding 3 (Marshall 2, Reddick 1); Howard 1 (Brooks 1).

Records: Howard 0-5.

Next: Howard at Mary Persons, 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Warner Robins 66, Baldwin 62

Baldwin

11

13

18

20

62

Warner Robins

18

12

15

21

66

Baldwin: Walker 4, Robertson 17, Harden 5, Justice 17, Hicks 6, Lumpkin 4, Kelsey 1, Jones 3, Bell 3, Ubah 2.

Warner Robins: BJ Bradley 4, JaColbey Owens 13, Jaylen Dawson 7, Nelson Phillips 13, Jaron Zanders 4, Jaydon Norman 10, MJ King 3, Jam’l Dilliard 2, TyJaah Coleman 6, Bobby Kelly 2.

3-pointers: Baldwin 4 (Justice 1, Hicks 1, Jones 1, Bell 1); Warner Robins 8 (Bradley 1, Owens 2, Dawson 1, Phillips 3, King 1).

Records: Warner Robins 3-1.

Next: Houston County at Warner Robins, 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Westside 83, Pike County 37

Westside

27

20

19

17

83

Pike County

8

15

8

6

37

Westside: Kentrevious Jones 17, Samone Reed 8, Terric Allen 2, Ishmael Hubbard 6, Trey Foster 6, Brenden Anderson 7, Desmon Foston 2, Khavon Moore 24, Greg Holloway 5, Omar Jones 2, JaCaurie Nelson.

Pike County: Jermiah Cain 7, Omari Ham 2, Marcus Watkins 3, Payton Barman 3, Jaylin Brown 2, Jake Spraggins 2, Grayson Childs 2, Afton Shirley 16.

3-pointers: Westside 6 (Anderson 1, Moore 4, Holoway 1); Pike County 1 (Barman 1).

Records: Westside 2-1.

Next: Central at Westside, 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Tuesday’s Girls Basketball

Tattnall Square 54, Mount Vernon 30

Tattnall Square

16

10

16

12

54

Mount Vernon

8

2

15

5

30

Tattnall Square: I'Uanna Slaughter 15, Ellie Kahley 2, Blair Back 4, McKenzie Sams 2, Abby Rouse 15, Breonna Glover 2, Ivey Whetsel 8, Allie Gordon 6

Mount Vernon: Waters 9, Peterson 9, Springer 6, Edmontson 6.

3-pointers: Mount Vernon 1 (Peterson 1).

Game notes: Gordon had six steals.

Records: Tattnall Square 3-2.

Marion County 81, Crawford County 26

Marion County

20

21

23

17

81

Crawford County

3

5

10

8

26

Marion County: Meyers 13, Crowell 2, Williams 22, An. Whitley 2, As. Whitley 11, McPherson 7, Robinson 12, McCannon 2.

Crawford County: Blasingame 1, Smith 11, Hollingshed 2, Prather 9, Murchinson 3.

3-pointers: Marion County 3 (Williams 2, McPherson 1); Crawford County 2 (Smith 2).

Rutland 60, Jackson 18

Jackson

3

3

10

2

18

Rutland

17

18

15

10

60

Jackson: Shamavdia Evans 6, A’Deaja Rowland 2, Genesis Keenan 1, Sukari Barlow 8, Meagan Carter 1.

Rutland: Jasmine Hughes 4, Jessica Wiling 8, Bre’Asia Davis 28, Kennedy Stephens 2, Jada Brown 8, E’Junah Sledge 4, Erin Fortson 6.

3-pointers: Jackson 2 (Evans 2);Rutland 4 (Davis 4).

Game notes: Stephens had 10 rebounds, while Davis had five assists and seven steals.

Records: Rutland 1-3.

Next: Rutland at Pike County, 10 a.m., Saturday.

Upson-Lee 43, Mary Persons 36

Mary Persons

8

10

11

7

36

Upson-Lee

11

8

8

16

43

Mary Persons: Tyler Buffington 2, Kver Shannon 11, Olympia High 12, Ateria McDowell 4, Katie Wilson 2, Auyonis Avery 1, Carmen Ralls 6.

Upson-Lee: Williams 2, King 9, Falon 4, Howard 2, Traylor 5, Ellerberee 7, Kendall 14.

3-pointers: Mary Persons 2 (Shannon, King); Upson-Lee 2 (King 2).

Records: Mary Persons 3-2, Upson-Lee 5-3.

Next: Howard at Mary Persons, 6 p.m., Friday; West Laurens at Upson-Lee, 6 p.m., Friday.

John Milledge 58, Brentwood 46

John Milledge

15

13

14

16

58

Brentwood

11

14

11

10

46

John Milledge: Anna Hinton 13, Morgan Cobb 7, Annie McDonald 12, Hannah Hodges 6, Kimmie Young 6, Alyssa Everett 2.

Brentwood: Maddie Chambers 7, Gracee Mitcham 14, H. Chambers 1, S. Braddy 3, Juliann Dyer 4, Sutton Eady 10, Olivia Clements 19.

Windsor 54, Citizens Christian 45

Windsor

18

11

12

14

54

Citzens Christian

8

5

14

16

45

Windsor: Kassidy Hulett 4, Hailey Mosely 12, Sydne Weiche 14, A’Maiya Jackson 15, McKenzie Thistlewood 6, Savannah Lee 3, A’mileon Smith 1.

Citizens Christian: Sydney Rish 25, Joni McKinnon 1, Bailey Bryant 2, Emily Purvis 2, Kate Day 2, Taylor Corsa 11.

3-pointers: Windsor 4 (Weiche 4); Cititzens Christian 3 (Rish 3).

Records: Windsor 2-1.

Next: Windsor at Southland, 6 p.m..

Spalding 79, Howard 20

Spalding

22

27

18

12

79

Howard

2

7

8

3

20

Spalding: Kayla Milner 12, Kirah Milner 19, Kiana Banks 7, Kaleah Davis 10, Ashanti Reid 8, Adriana Wellmaker 4, Ryaja Pittman 3, Corrianna Evans 16.

Howard: Logan Brown 1, Brittany Reeves 18, Ciriarah Parchment 1.

3-pointers: Spalding 4 (Ka. Milner 2, Ki. Milner 2); Howard 3 (Reeves 3).

Records: Howard 1-3.

Next: Howard at Mary Persons, 6 p.m., Friday.

