Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

High schools
GHSA Softball Playoffs
Wednesday-Thursday
Second Round
Wednesday doubleheaders, Game 3 schedule in parentheses
Class 6A
Pope 15-8, Houston County 6-7, Pope advances
Class 4A
Stephens County 6-6, Mary Persons 1-5, Stephens County advances
Jefferson 1, West Laurens 0, Game 1 nine innings, Game 2 late (5:30 p.m., Thursday)
Class 2A
Harlem 8-9, Monticello 1-1, Harlem advances
Bleckley County 10-9, Heard County 5-10 (4 p.m., Thursday)
Lamar County at Dodge County, late (TBA, Thursday)
Class 1A public
Gordon Lee 14-14, Hawkinsville 0-0, Gordon Lee advances
GMC 9-16, Charlton County 0-4, GMC advances
Class 1A private
Holy Innocents 5-0, FPD 2-17 (4:30 p.m., Thursday)
Stratford 6-9, Brookstone 1-1, Stratford advances
Tattnall Square 4-6, Darlington 3-5, Tattnall advances
Wednesday’s Softball
Holy Innocents 5-0,
FPD 2-17
Game 1
Holy Innocents
103
000
1
—
5
7
1
FPD
101
000
0
—
2
5
4
WP: Branan Cobb. LP: Karsen Ochs.
2B: FPD: Carli Sutton.
HR: HI: Julia Sherrill.
Game 2
FPD
904
4
—
17
9
1
Holy Innocents
000
0
—
0
3
7
WP: Carli Sutton. LP: Branan Cobb.
2B: FPD: Karsen Ochs, Emily Rutledge, Amanda Evans.
Records: Holy Innocents 13-13, FPD 26-5.
Next: Holy Innocents at FPD, GHSA Class 1A private second round Game 3, 4:30 p.m., Thursday.
Tattnall Square 4-6, Darlington 3-5
Game 1
Darlington
000
210
0
—
3
6
1
Tattnall
001
101
1
—
4
11
3
WP: Ashleigh Morton. LP: Ledbetter.
2B: D: Dingler.
HR: D: Fuller.
Game 2
Tattnall
130
000
2
—
6
7
6
Darlington
300
011
0
—
5
9
1
WP: Ashleigh Morton. LP: Josi McKibbin.
2B: T: Jaelyn Darley, Allie Gordon; D: McKibbin.
Records: Tattnall 23-7.
Next: GHSA Class 1A private Elite Eight, Thursday.
Stratford 6-9, Brookstone 1-1
Game 1
Brookstone
000
010
0
—
1
4
2
Stratford
110
301
x
—
6
14
2
WP: Tori Dover. LP: Paul.
2B: S: Autumn Land.
Game 2
Stratford
014
100
3
—
9
16
2
Brookstone
001
000
0
—
1
5
5
WP: Dover. LP: Johnson.
2B: S: Alyssa Orona, Hannay Lovett, Dover, Hannah Rae Griffin, Autumn Land.
Next: Stratford vs. Tattnall Square/Darlington winner, TBA.
GMC 9-16,
Charlton County 0-4
Game 1
Charlton County
000
000
—
0
1
7
GMC
000
423
—
9
5
0
WP: Taylor Scott. LP: Albritton.
2B: GMC: Jordan Waller.
3B: GMC: Cade Bass.
HR: GMC: Laila Long, Brooke Sheffield.
Game notes: Scott struck out seven with one walk, while Sheffield and Bass each drove in two runs on a hit. Long had two hits, two runs and two RBI.
Game 2
GMC
237
22
—
16
13
4
Charlton County
003
10
—
4
6
7
WP: Scott. LP: Albritton.
2B: GMC: Kennedy Brooks, Taylor Curtis.
Game notes: Scott had four strikeouts with no walks in the shortened game. Curtis led the way with four hits and three RBI, while Cade Bass and Tara MacCartee had two hits each. Brooke Sheffield and Jordan Waller added two RBI each for GMC.
Records: GMC 24-3.
Next: GMC vs. Bowden/Baconton winner, TBA.
Pope 15,
Houston County 6
Pope
203
221
5
—
15
17
0
Houston County
101
004
0
—
6
`2
1
WP: Pizzuti. LP: Taylor Peebles.
2B: P: McFadden, Crabtree 2, Laneaux 2; HC: Autumn Ring, Grace Hardee.
3B: P: Hannah Rogers; HC: Madison Slappey.
HR: HC: Ring, Hardee.
