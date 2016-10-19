Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

High School Sports

GHSA Softball Playoffs

Wednesday-Thursday

Second Round

Wednesday doubleheaders, Game 3 schedule in parentheses

Class 6A

Pope 15-8, Houston County 6-7, Pope advances

Class 4A

Stephens County 6-6, Mary Persons 1-5, Stephens County advances

Jefferson 1, West Laurens 0, Game 1 nine innings, Game 2 late (5:30 p.m., Thursday)

Class 2A

Harlem 8-9, Monticello 1-1, Harlem advances

Bleckley County 10-9, Heard County 5-10 (4 p.m., Thursday)

Lamar County at Dodge County, late (TBA, Thursday)

Class 1A public

Gordon Lee 14-14, Hawkinsville 0-0, Gordon Lee advances

GMC 9-16, Charlton County 0-4, GMC advances

Class 1A private

Holy Innocents 5-0, FPD 2-17 (4:30 p.m., Thursday)

Stratford 6-9, Brookstone 1-1, Stratford advances

Tattnall Square 4-6, Darlington 3-5, Tattnall advances

Wednesday’s Softball

Holy Innocents 5-0,

FPD 2-17

Game 1

Holy Innocents

103

000

1

5

7

1

FPD

101

000

0

2

5

4

WP: Branan Cobb. LP: Karsen Ochs.

2B: FPD: Carli Sutton.

HR: HI: Julia Sherrill.

Game 2

FPD

904

4

17

9

1

Holy Innocents

000

0

0

3

7

WP: Carli Sutton. LP: Branan Cobb.

2B: FPD: Karsen Ochs, Emily Rutledge, Amanda Evans.

Records: Holy Innocents 13-13, FPD 26-5.

Next: Holy Innocents at FPD, GHSA Class 1A private second round Game 3, 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

Tattnall Square 4-6, Darlington 3-5

Game 1

Darlington

000

210

0

3

6

1

Tattnall

001

101

1

4

11

3

WP: Ashleigh Morton. LP: Ledbetter.

2B: D: Dingler.

HR: D: Fuller.

Game 2

Tattnall

130

000

2

6

7

6

Darlington

300

011

0

5

9

1

WP: Ashleigh Morton. LP: Josi McKibbin.

2B: T: Jaelyn Darley, Allie Gordon; D: McKibbin.

Records: Tattnall 23-7.

Next: GHSA Class 1A private Elite Eight, Thursday.

Stratford 6-9, Brookstone 1-1

Game 1

Brookstone

000

010

0

1

4

2

Stratford

110

301

x

6

14

2

WP: Tori Dover. LP: Paul.

2B: S: Autumn Land.

Game 2

Stratford

014

100

3

9

16

2

Brookstone

001

000

0

1

5

5

WP: Dover. LP: Johnson.

2B: S: Alyssa Orona, Hannay Lovett, Dover, Hannah Rae Griffin, Autumn Land.

Next: Stratford vs. Tattnall Square/Darlington winner, TBA.

GMC 9-16,

Charlton County 0-4

Game 1

Charlton County

000

000

0

1

7

GMC

000

423

9

5

0

WP: Taylor Scott. LP: Albritton.

2B: GMC: Jordan Waller.

3B: GMC: Cade Bass.

HR: GMC: Laila Long, Brooke Sheffield.

Game notes: Scott struck out seven with one walk, while Sheffield and Bass each drove in two runs on a hit. Long had two hits, two runs and two RBI.

Game 2

GMC

237

22

16

13

4

Charlton County

003

10

4

6

7

WP: Scott. LP: Albritton.

2B: GMC: Kennedy Brooks, Taylor Curtis.

Game notes: Scott had four strikeouts with no walks in the shortened game. Curtis led the way with four hits and three RBI, while Cade Bass and Tara MacCartee had two hits each. Brooke Sheffield and Jordan Waller added two RBI each for GMC.

Records: GMC 24-3.

Next: GMC vs. Bowden/Baconton winner, TBA.

Pope 15,

Houston County 6

Pope

203

221

5

15

17

0

Houston County

101

004

0

6

`2

1

WP: Pizzuti. LP: Taylor Peebles.

2B: P: McFadden, Crabtree 2, Laneaux 2; HC: Autumn Ring, Grace Hardee.

3B: P: Hannah Rogers; HC: Madison Slappey.

HR: HC: Ring, Hardee.

