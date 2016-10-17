Campbell likes what he sees from Peach County team

Chad Campbell admits that he likes where Peach County is as a football team right now.
But he also knows that the Trojans (6-1 overall, 3-0 GHSA Region 4-3A) have a long way to go if they want to make a deep run in the playoffs.
The Trojans have outscored their past three opponents by a combined score of 124-13 and face winless Kendrick at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in a region game.
“Things are pretty much like they always are around here because we expect to win football games,” said Campbell, whose team is entering the game with consecutive shutouts over Central and Rutland. “But we also know that there is always room for improvement in every facet of the game, and we have a long ways to go if we want to be as good as we want to be. I know that this football team has not peaked, and we will keep working hard. But right now, I would say I am very pleased with this football team.”
Kendrick is 0-7 overall and 0-3 in the region. But Campbell’s Trojans aren’t worried about that.
“We are trying to work on us right now, and the most important thing is for us to keep getting better,” Campbell said. “Kendrick is a very athletic football team, and we will go into that game ready to play.”
Peach County is led by quarterback Antonio Gilbert, who averages 183 yards through the air and has thrown 15 touchdown passes. But the Trojans’ running game, which averages 156 yards per game, also has Campbell excited.
“Our offensive line has really improved since the start of the season,” Campbell said. “Fletcher Hooks a three-year starter, Tray Davis a senior but first-year starter, Cedric Hillsman, Cameron Woolfolk and Octavious King have all performed well, and our center, Dylan Perry has been a key for us. He is only a sophomore, and we knew he would play this season, but he has progressed tons.
“The pass protection has been good, but those guys are doing a great job opening up holes for our backs. We have been able to rotate some guys in and out and that is what has worked for us.”
What makes Peach County even more dangerous is the kicking combo of Mitchell Fineran and Omar Cervantes. Fineran has hit 8-of-12 field goals with a long of 51 yards, and Cervantes has put 10 of his 26 punts inside the 20-yard line.
“We are very glad to have both of them and we try to split things up between them, but they make it easy because they are good friends,” Campbell said.
