Stratford’s Tyler Jordan, Jones County’s Drake Bolus top this week’s Middle Georgia football Sunday Stars

Ahmad Barron, Tattnall Square
The Trojans’ senior running back had 196 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass.
Drake Bolus, Jones County
The hard-running back ran for 228 yards and four touchdowns on only 16 carries in the Greyhounds’ win over Union Grove.
Michael Bradley, Warner Robins
He was an efficient 10-for-13 for 77 yards and no interceptions or touchdowns in his quarterbacking debut, and added 106 yards and score on 19 carries.
Antonio Gilbert, Peach County
Gilbert was mighty solid, completing 14-of-20 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for the No. 2 Trojans.
Tylan Grable, Wilkinson County
The tall junior helped the Warriors to their first win by completing 13-of-25 for 282 yards and three touchdowns, adding a touchdown run.
Tyler Jordan, Stratford
Jordan ran for 113 yards on 18 carries and scored all four of the Eagles’ touchdowns in a shutout victory over FPD.
Tobias Oliver, Northside
The senior damaged No. 1 Lee County with two touchdown runs, including a momentum-changing 84-yarder late in the first half, and 150 yards on the ground.
Leyton Pinckney, Veterans
The junior quarterback helped the Warhawks to an upset win over Thomas County Central by passing for 257 yards with two touchdowns, completing 14-of-21 passes, while rushing for another score.
Jordan Slocum, Southwest
The Patriots’ sophomore quarterback threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 29 yards and two scores.
Darius Tucker, Washington County
He was big in the major Region 3-2A game against Dodge County with 139 yards and two touchdowns in 23 carries.
Comments