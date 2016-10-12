Houston County softball survives nail-biters

Houston County fought through a couple of close games against a former region foe Wednesday in the first round of the GHSA softball playoffs, defeating Evans 1-0 and 5-3.
Taylor Peebles struck out five, walked none and scattered three hits in the first game of the best-of-three Class 6A series, with Caitlyn Davis scoring the game’s lone run on an Autumn Ring double.
Evans put on a rally in the bottom of the seventh of Game 2, posting a two-run homer with none out before Houston County shut things down with two fly outs and a grounder. Madison Slappey went 4-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in the second game, as Houston County (23-6) advances to host the South Paulding-Pope winner next week.
Also in Class 6A, Northside was swept by Heritage-Conyers 9-3 and 8-1. Veterans also was swept, falling 12-11 and 12-2 to Starr’s Mill in the Class 5A playoffs.
In Class 4A, Mary Persons swept Salem 9-0 and 17-0, while West Laurens took out Luella 13-2 and 21-0. Perry split with Eastside, winning 8-6 and losing 9-0, and will resolve the series Thursday.
Both of Middle Georgia’s teams in the Class 3A bracket lost. Rutland fell 2-1 and 4-3 to Brantley County, while Appling County topped Peach County 13-1 and 8-0.
Dodge County and Bleckey County cruised to sweeps in Class 2A against Early County and Fitzgerald, respectively, while Dublin was swept by Thomasville and East Laurens was swept by Berrien County.
In Class 1A public, Hawkinsville beat Portal 5-1 and 8-1, with Rebecca Johnson going a combined 4-for-5 with two runs scored, four RBI and a pitching victory. Crawford County fell to Telfair County.
Mount de Sales dropped its first-round Class 1A private series at Prince Avenue Christian 12-4 and 15-1.
In other action Thursday, Jones County opens its Class 5A series at South Effingham.
Volleyball
Veterans took care of Grady in the first round of the Class 5A volleyball playoffs Wednesday, winning 25-15, 25-20, 25-17.
Ashley Hudson had 10 kills and six digs for the Warhawks. Maris Guzman had eight kills and eight digs, Lorelei Diamond had nine kills, Alasha Heard had five blocks and Madison Hill had 24 assists.
Veterans (29-7) hosts Starr’s Mill on Tuesday.
