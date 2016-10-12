Wednesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Softball Playoffs
GHSA
First Round
Class 6A
Houston County 1-5, Evans 0-3
Heritage-Conyers 9-8, Northside 3-1
Class 5A
Starr’s Mill 12-12, Veterans 11-2
Jones County (Reg. 4, 3rd) at South Effingham (Reg. 2, 2nd), 4 p.m., Thursday (Game 3 5 p.m. Friday)
Class 4A
Mary Persons 9-17, Salem 0-0
West Laurens 13-21, Luella 2-0
Upson-Lee at Woodward Academy, Thursday (Game 3 Friday)
Perry 8-0, Eastside 6-9 (Game 3 5 p.m. Thursday)
Class 3A
Brantley County 2-4, Rutland 1-3
Appling County 13-8, Peach County 1-0
Class 2A
Dodge County 12-15, Early County 0-1
Bleckley County 12-13, Fitzgerald 1-2
Thomasville 5-7, Dublin 0-3
Berrien County 9-6, East Laurens 1-5
Pepperell at Lamar County, late (Game 3 1:30 p.m. Thursday)
Monticello at C.S. King, late (Game 3 5 p.m. Thursday)
Class 1A public
Hawkinsville 6-8, Portal 1-1
Telfair County 11-13, Crawford County 2-5
First-round bye: GMC (2)
Class 1A private
Prince Avenue Christian 12-15, Mount de Sales 4-1
First-round bye: FPD (3) Tattnall Square (4), Stratford (5)
GISA
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 11
John Milledge 5-5, Trinity Christian-Dublin 1-4
Championship
Saturday
At Valdosta State
John Milledge vs. Pinewood Christian, 10 a.m./1 p.m./TBA
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Windsor 7-8, Piedmont 0-6
Brentwood 12-7, Southwest Georgia 3-6
Championship
Saturday
At Valdosta State
Brentwood vs. Windsor, 11:30 a.m./2:30 p.m./TBA
GICAA
Fall League
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 11
CFCA 18-16, Creekside 0-1
Championship
Saturday
CFCA at David Emanuel 11 a.m. (best 2-of-3)
GHSA Volleyball Playoffs
First Round
Area and area finish are in parentheses.
Class 6A
Sequoyah (Area 6, 3rd) at Northside (Area 1, 2nd), Thursday
Class 5A
Veterans 3, Grady 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-17)
Class 4A
Jefferson (Area 8, 4th) at West Laurens (Area 2, 1st), Thursday
Oconee County (Area 8, 3rd) at Mary Persons (Area 2, 2nd), Thursday
Upson-Lee (Area 2, 3rd) at North Oconee (Area 8, 2nd), Thursday
Perry (Area 2, 4th) at St. Pius X (Area 8, 1st), Thursday
Class 1A
Darlington (Area 4, 4th) at Mount de Sales (Area 7, 1st), 5:30 p.m., Thursday
FPD (Area 7, 3rd) at Gordon Lee (Area 4, 2nd), 5 p.m., Thursday
Stratford (Area 7, 4th) at Mt. Paran Christian (Area 4, 1st), 6 p.m., Thursday
Wednesday’s Softball
Game 1
Evans
000
000
0
—
0
3
1
Houston County
000
100
x
—
1
4
0
WP: Taylor Peebles. LP: Powell.
2B: HC: Autumn Ring.
Game notes: Caitlyn Davis scored the game’s lone run on Ring’s double. ... Peebles struck out five, while Powell struck out seven.
Game 2
Houston County
002
003
0
—
5
12
2
Evans
001
000
2
—
3
9
1
WP: Rylee Lamb. LP: Powell.
2B: HC: Grace Hardee 2, Madison Campbell, Madison Slappey.
3B: HC: Slappey.
HR: E: Johnson.
Game notes: Slappey went 4-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI, Hardee went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Campbell and Taylor Peebles each had two hits for Houston County.
Records: Houston County 23-6.
Next: South Paulding-Pope winner at Houston County, Oct. 19-20.
Perry 8-0, Eastside 6-9
Game 1
Eastside
300
010
2
—
6
7
2
Perry
006
002
x
—
8
11
4
WP: Kendall Nutgrass. LP: Beshears.
2B: E: Rusk; P: Nutgrass.
3B: E: Rusk.
HR: E: Rusk, Dobbs.
Game notes: Rusk went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI for Eastside. ... For Perry, Nutgrass went 2-for-3, L.T. Reynolds went 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Annie Chance and Emma Pruitt each went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Game 2
Perry
000
00
—
0
2
1
Eastside
412
2x
—
9
6
0
WP: Beshears. LP: Emma Pruitt.
Game notes: Williams went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for Eastside, with Alligood adding three more runs. Beshears struck out nine.
Records: Perry 13-18.
Next: Perry at Eastside, 5 p.m., Thursday.
Brantley County 2-4, Rutland 1-3
Game 1
Brantley County
000
200
0
—
2
4
0
Rutland
100
000
0
—
1
6
3
LP: Laney Wallace.
2B: R: Christa Ward.
Game notes: Breasia Davis went 2-for-3 with a run scored for Rutland. ... Wallace struck out six, while Brantley County’s pitcher (name not provided) struck out five.
Game 2
Rutland
000
200
1
—
3
8
3
Brantley County
020
010
1
—
4
6
1
LP: Bailey Caldwell.
2B: R: Ashleigh Huckeba, Christa Ward.
Game notes: Huckeba went 3-for-4 with a run scored for Rutland, with Ward adding two RBI. Caldwell had five strikeouts. ... Brantley County won it with a sacrifice fly with none out in the bottom of the seventh.
Records: Rutland 14-18.
Appling County 13-8, Peach County 1-0
Game 1
Peach County
010
0
—
1
1
4
Appling County
170
5
—
13
11
2
LP: Alison Hammack.
HR: PC: Savanna Osborne.
Game 2
Appling County
003
120
2
—
8
13
0
Peach County
000
000
0
—
0
1
1
LP: Kenzie Langley.
Records: Peach County 12-16.
Berrien County 9-6, East Laurens 1-5
Game 1
East Laurens
010
00
—
1
4
3
Berrien County
050
4x
—
9
12
0
LP: Cayleigh Carter.
Game 2
Berrien County
000
031
2
—
6
6
5
East Laurens
003
020
0
—
5
10
3
LP: Julia Luecke.
2B: Olivia Channell, Jasmine Haynes, Jalexia Wright.
Game notes: Haynes went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI for East Laurens, while Emily Scarborough added two RBI.
Records: East Laurens 10-15.
Hawkinsville 6-8, Portal 1-1
Game 1
Portal
000
001
0
—
1
4
2
Hawkinsville
022
010
x
—
5
8
2
WP: Danielle Powers. LP: Carter.
3B: H: Rebecca Johnson, Harley Marsh 2.
HR: P: Oglesby.
Game notes: Johnson went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Nadia Sloan went 2-for-3 and Marsh went 2-for-3 with two RBI for Hawkinsville.
Game 2
Hawkinsville
110
010
5
—
8
6
2
Portal
001
000
0
—
1
7
2
WP: Rebecca Johnson. LP: Motes.
Game notes: Johnson went 2-for-4 with four RBI, Ashanti Edwards scored two runs and Melissa Reyes went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI for Hawkinsville.
Records: Hawkinsville 18-8, Portal 15-9.
Next: Hawkinsville at Gordon Lee, Oct. 19-20.
Wednesday’s Volleyball
Veterans 3, Grady 0
Sets: 25-15, 25-20, 25-17.
Kills: V: Hudson 10, Diamond 9, Guzman 8, Heard 7, Burton 1.
Assists: V: Hill 24, Guzman 3, Hudson 1, Dostie 1.
Digs: V: Guzman 8, Hudson 6, Hill 6, Dostie 5, Diamond 3, Dykes 1.
Aces: V: Guzman 3, Hill 2, Diamond 1.
Blocks: V: Heard 5, Hudson 1, Burton 1.
Records: Veterans 29-7.
Next: Starr’s Mill at Veterans, Tuesday.
Wednesday’s Boys Cross Country
At Mount de Sales
Team scores: GMC 58, Lamar County 78, Stratford 135, Mount de Sales 135, Tattnall Square 145, Southland 160, FPD 167, Covenant 174, Baldwin 190, ACE 226, Harris County 240, Westfield 337, Johnson County 339.
Top individuals: 1. Billy Calcutt (Southland) 18:00; 2. Allen Kim (MDS) 18:16; 3. Aaron Kirkland (GMC) 18:17; 4. Ben Barwick (TSA) 18:28; 5. Jordan Steffen (CA) 18:58; 6. Frank Spafford (LC) 19:00; 7. Seth Brahney (MDS) 19:03; 8. Kaylon Farley (GMC) 19:15; 9. Gray Torbert (Southland) 19:19; 10. John Griner (LC) 19:24.
Wednesday’s Girls Cross Country
At Mount de Sales
Team scores: Southland 37, Mount de Sales 58, Stratford 68, Lamar County 150, FPD 164, Covenant 164, GMC 166, Westfield 175, Baldwin 199, ACE 266.
Top individuals: 1. Faith Siror (MDS) 21:40; 2. Tristen Darden (MDS) 21:56; 3. Ryleigh Hall (Southland) 22:38; 4. Nekebah Smith (Baldwin) 22:53; 5. Sydney Hayes (Southland) 22:55; 6. Calyn Fort (Southland) 23:03; 7. Margaret Henry (LC) 23:13; 8. Devin Helms (Harris County) 23:16; 9. Lilli Dickens (Southland) 23:19; 10. Ellie Peterson (Stratford) 23:22.
