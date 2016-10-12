High School Sports

October 12, 2016 10:05 PM

Wednesday's Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Softball Playoffs

GHSA

First Round

Class 6A

Houston County 1-5, Evans 0-3

Heritage-Conyers 9-8, Northside 3-1

Class 5A

Starr’s Mill 12-12, Veterans 11-2

Jones County (Reg. 4, 3rd) at South Effingham (Reg. 2, 2nd), 4 p.m., Thursday (Game 3 5 p.m. Friday)

Class 4A

Mary Persons 9-17, Salem 0-0

West Laurens 13-21, Luella 2-0

Upson-Lee at Woodward Academy, Thursday (Game 3 Friday)

Perry 8-0, Eastside 6-9 (Game 3 5 p.m. Thursday)

Class 3A

Brantley County 2-4, Rutland 1-3

Appling County 13-8, Peach County 1-0

Class 2A

Dodge County 12-15, Early County 0-1

Bleckley County 12-13, Fitzgerald 1-2

Thomasville 5-7, Dublin 0-3

Berrien County 9-6, East Laurens 1-5

Pepperell at Lamar County, late (Game 3 1:30 p.m. Thursday)

Monticello at C.S. King, late (Game 3 5 p.m. Thursday)

Class 1A public

Hawkinsville 6-8, Portal 1-1

Telfair County 11-13, Crawford County 2-5

First-round bye: GMC (2)

Class 1A private

Prince Avenue Christian 12-15, Mount de Sales 4-1

First-round bye: FPD (3) Tattnall Square (4), Stratford (5)

GISA

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 11

John Milledge 5-5, Trinity Christian-Dublin 1-4

Championship

Saturday

At Valdosta State

John Milledge vs. Pinewood Christian, 10 a.m./1 p.m./TBA

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Windsor 7-8, Piedmont 0-6

Brentwood 12-7, Southwest Georgia 3-6

Championship

Saturday

At Valdosta State

Brentwood vs. Windsor, 11:30 a.m./2:30 p.m./TBA

GICAA

Fall League

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 11

CFCA 18-16, Creekside 0-1

Championship

Saturday

CFCA at David Emanuel 11 a.m. (best 2-of-3)

GHSA Volleyball Playoffs

First Round

Area and area finish are in parentheses.

Class 6A

Sequoyah (Area 6, 3rd) at Northside (Area 1, 2nd), Thursday

Class 5A

Veterans 3, Grady 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-17)

Class 4A

Jefferson (Area 8, 4th) at West Laurens (Area 2, 1st), Thursday

Oconee County (Area 8, 3rd) at Mary Persons (Area 2, 2nd), Thursday

Upson-Lee (Area 2, 3rd) at North Oconee (Area 8, 2nd), Thursday

Perry (Area 2, 4th) at St. Pius X (Area 8, 1st), Thursday

Class 1A

Darlington (Area 4, 4th) at Mount de Sales (Area 7, 1st), 5:30 p.m., Thursday

FPD (Area 7, 3rd) at Gordon Lee (Area 4, 2nd), 5 p.m., Thursday

Stratford (Area 7, 4th) at Mt. Paran Christian (Area 4, 1st), 6 p.m., Thursday

Wednesday’s Softball

Houston County 1-5, Evans 0-3

Game 1

Evans

000

000

0

0

3

1

Houston County

000

100

x

1

4

0

WP: Taylor Peebles. LP: Powell.

2B: HC: Autumn Ring.

Game notes: Caitlyn Davis scored the game’s lone run on Ring’s double. ... Peebles struck out five, while Powell struck out seven.

Game 2

Houston County

002

003

0

5

12

2

Evans

001

000

2

3

9

1

WP: Rylee Lamb. LP: Powell.

2B: HC: Grace Hardee 2, Madison Campbell, Madison Slappey.

3B: HC: Slappey.

HR: E: Johnson.

Game notes: Slappey went 4-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI, Hardee went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Campbell and Taylor Peebles each had two hits for Houston County.

Records: Houston County 23-6.

Next: South Paulding-Pope winner at Houston County, Oct. 19-20.

Perry 8-0, Eastside 6-9

Game 1

Eastside

300

010

2

6

7

2

Perry

006

002

x

8

11

4

WP: Kendall Nutgrass. LP: Beshears.

2B: E: Rusk; P: Nutgrass.

3B: E: Rusk.

HR: E: Rusk, Dobbs.

Game notes: Rusk went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI for Eastside. ... For Perry, Nutgrass went 2-for-3, L.T. Reynolds went 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Annie Chance and Emma Pruitt each went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Game 2

Perry

000

00

0

2

1

Eastside

412

2x

9

6

0

WP: Beshears. LP: Emma Pruitt.

Game notes: Williams went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for Eastside, with Alligood adding three more runs. Beshears struck out nine.

Records: Perry 13-18.

Next: Perry at Eastside, 5 p.m., Thursday.

Brantley County 2-4, Rutland 1-3

Game 1

Brantley County

000

200

0

2

4

0

Rutland

100

000

0

1

6

3

LP: Laney Wallace.

2B: R: Christa Ward.

Game notes: Breasia Davis went 2-for-3 with a run scored for Rutland. ... Wallace struck out six, while Brantley County’s pitcher (name not provided) struck out five.

Game 2

Rutland

000

200

1

3

8

3

Brantley County

020

010

1

4

6

1

LP: Bailey Caldwell.

2B: R: Ashleigh Huckeba, Christa Ward.

Game notes: Huckeba went 3-for-4 with a run scored for Rutland, with Ward adding two RBI. Caldwell had five strikeouts. ... Brantley County won it with a sacrifice fly with none out in the bottom of the seventh.

Records: Rutland 14-18.

Appling County 13-8, Peach County 1-0

Game 1

Peach County

010

0

1

1

4

Appling County

170

5

13

11

2

LP: Alison Hammack.

HR: PC: Savanna Osborne.

Game 2

Appling County

003

120

2

8

13

0

Peach County

000

000

0

0

1

1

LP: Kenzie Langley.

Records: Peach County 12-16.

Berrien County 9-6, East Laurens 1-5

Game 1

East Laurens

010

00

1

4

3

Berrien County

050

4x

9

12

0

LP: Cayleigh Carter.

Game 2

Berrien County

000

031

2

6

6

5

East Laurens

003

020

0

5

10

3

LP: Julia Luecke.

2B: Olivia Channell, Jasmine Haynes, Jalexia Wright.

Game notes: Haynes went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI for East Laurens, while Emily Scarborough added two RBI.

Records: East Laurens 10-15.

Hawkinsville 6-8, Portal 1-1

Game 1

Portal

000

001

0

1

4

2

Hawkinsville

022

010

x

5

8

2

WP: Danielle Powers. LP: Carter.

3B: H: Rebecca Johnson, Harley Marsh 2.

HR: P: Oglesby.

Game notes: Johnson went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Nadia Sloan went 2-for-3 and Marsh went 2-for-3 with two RBI for Hawkinsville.

Game 2

Hawkinsville

110

010

5

8

6

2

Portal

001

000

0

1

7

2

WP: Rebecca Johnson. LP: Motes.

Game notes: Johnson went 2-for-4 with four RBI, Ashanti Edwards scored two runs and Melissa Reyes went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI for Hawkinsville.

Records: Hawkinsville 18-8, Portal 15-9.

Next: Hawkinsville at Gordon Lee, Oct. 19-20.

Wednesday’s Volleyball

Veterans 3, Grady 0

Sets: 25-15, 25-20, 25-17.

Kills: V: Hudson 10, Diamond 9, Guzman 8, Heard 7, Burton 1.

Assists: V: Hill 24, Guzman 3, Hudson 1, Dostie 1.

Digs: V: Guzman 8, Hudson 6, Hill 6, Dostie 5, Diamond 3, Dykes 1.

Aces: V: Guzman 3, Hill 2, Diamond 1.

Blocks: V: Heard 5, Hudson 1, Burton 1.

Records: Veterans 29-7.

Next: Starr’s Mill at Veterans, Tuesday.

Wednesday’s Boys Cross Country

At Mount de Sales

Team scores: GMC 58, Lamar County 78, Stratford 135, Mount de Sales 135, Tattnall Square 145, Southland 160, FPD 167, Covenant 174, Baldwin 190, ACE 226, Harris County 240, Westfield 337, Johnson County 339.

Top individuals: 1. Billy Calcutt (Southland) 18:00; 2. Allen Kim (MDS) 18:16; 3. Aaron Kirkland (GMC) 18:17; 4. Ben Barwick (TSA) 18:28; 5. Jordan Steffen (CA) 18:58; 6. Frank Spafford (LC) 19:00; 7. Seth Brahney (MDS) 19:03; 8. Kaylon Farley (GMC) 19:15; 9. Gray Torbert (Southland) 19:19; 10. John Griner (LC) 19:24.

Wednesday’s Girls Cross Country

At Mount de Sales

Team scores: Southland 37, Mount de Sales 58, Stratford 68, Lamar County 150, FPD 164, Covenant 164, GMC 166, Westfield 175, Baldwin 199, ACE 266.

Top individuals: 1. Faith Siror (MDS) 21:40; 2. Tristen Darden (MDS) 21:56; 3. Ryleigh Hall (Southland) 22:38; 4. Nekebah Smith (Baldwin) 22:53; 5. Sydney Hayes (Southland) 22:55; 6. Calyn Fort (Southland) 23:03; 7. Margaret Henry (LC) 23:13; 8. Devin Helms (Harris County) 23:16; 9. Lilli Dickens (Southland) 23:19; 10. Ellie Peterson (Stratford) 23:22.

