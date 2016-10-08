Tattnall’s Barron leads this week’s Middle Georgia’s Sunday Stars

Ahmad Barron, Tattnall Square
The senior running back had 122 yards on nine carries and ran for two touchdowns as the Trojans remained unbeaten with a win over Mount de Sales.
R.J. Carr, Dodge County
Carr had a monster game in a win over Dublin with 184 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
Lyn-J Dixon, Taylor County
Middle Georgia’s leading rusher scored every 4.4 times he touched the ball Friday, with 141 yards on 22 carries.
Antonio Gilbert, Peach County
The quarterback passed for five touchdowns — all to different receivers — and 213 yards on 15-of-25 passing in a win over Central.
C.J. Harris, FPD
Harris led the Vikings with 138 yards — of the team’s 187 — on the ground on 21 carries with a touchdown in a win over Wilkinson County.
Ja’mon Height, Twiggs County
The Cobras’ power back ran for 165 yards on 24 carries, scoring a touchdown and adding a two-point conversion run in a win over Stratford.
Tobias Oliver, Northside
The senior accounted for 251 of the Eagles’ 349 yards in total offense with 109 on the ground and 142 through the air, completing 10-of-19 passes and rushing 20 times in a loss to Valdosta.
Ramon Pittman, Dublin
Pittman averaged 7.3 yards a carry with 19 rushes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, including a 76-yarder, in the loss to Dodge County.
Leon Simmons, Covenant
Simmons had 14 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns and had a 59-yard punt return for a score in a win over region opponent Young American.
Jordan Slocum, Southwest
The Patriots’ sophomore quarterback passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in a win over rival Northeast.
