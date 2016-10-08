Big games in Middle Georgia lead to even more big games

Wow
We knew that GHSA Region 1-6A was going to be something, and the first week sure was. Lee County beating Houston County was no shocker. Lee County beating down Houston County in a running-clock game certainly was. It was Houston County’s worst loss since 45-10 on Oct. 4, 2013. And Northside outgained Valdosta almost three to one in total yards and lost 14-6. The Eagles have been held to single digits 11 times this century and not in the regular season since losing 24-7 to Lowndes in 2008. An eye-opening region opener, to be sure. This week? Lather, rinse, repeat.
Indians righting the ship
It was easy to sort of give up on Dodge County, even after last week’s 41-0 win over Northeast. But for the Indians to go to the Shamrock Bowl and never trail Dublin? To outrush the Irish by nearly 100 yards? Control the ball? Few outside of the Indians’ locker room saw that coming. And it throws a little monkey wrench into the Region 3-2A race.
Surprise in Region 3-2A
Dodge County’s win means Southwest, which opened Region 3-2A play with a win over Dodge County, is in a two-way tie with Washington County instead of a three-way tie following the Patriots’ victory Friday over Northeast. The Patriots (3-3, 2-0) host Dublin on Thursday and travel to the House of Pain on Oct. 21.
Good night for Peach County, past and present
Former Peach County assistants Dean Fabrizio and Nathan Clark, now at Lee County, beat Houston County. Former Peach County head coach Alan Rodemaker and Valdosta beat Northside. And current Peach County head coach Chad Campbell won his 100th career game. All that one night.
Schedule smash-up
Heading into the season, many would have pointed to this Friday’s Stratford-FPD rivalry showdown as the top game of the season in Region 7A-1A. But thanks to dramatic turnarounds by a pair of teams that finished below .500 last season, that matchup has been eclipsed. Twiggs County visits Tattnall Square on Friday, and the only loss between them comes to a team that is ranked in Florida’s Class 2A. Both were four-win teams last year, and now the winner of their game Friday will have the inside track to a spot in the region championship game.
Bad night for Houston County, present, except …
Ah, sports. Boggles the mind. The only team in Houston County to win on Friday was Perry, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2012. Houston County lost by 29, Northside lost by eight, Warner Robins lost by 11, Veterans lost by 25 and Westfield lost by 32.
All tied up
The three Macon teams in GHSA Region 4-3A — Central, Rutland and Westside — are tied for the region’s fourth playoff spot at 1-2.
