High School Sports

October 4, 2016 3:01 PM

Houston County, Northside continue to lead GHSA Class 6A football poll

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

The Houston County Bears and Northeast Eagles continue to lead the GHSA Class 6A top 10 in this week’s Georgia Sports Writers Association poll.

The Bears are No. 1 again, while the Eagles are No. 2. Houston County received 14 first-place votes while Northside received the other two. The Bears and Eagles open Region 6A play Friday night, playing at Lee County and at Valdosta, respectively.

There are four other Middle Georgia teams ranked this week. Mary Persons is eighth for the second straight week in Class 4A. Peach County moved up a spot to third in Class 3A. Dublin moved up a spot to sixth in Class 2A. Macon County dropped three spots to ninth in Class 1A.

Four other Middle Georgia teams received votes this week: Jones County (Class 5A), Central (3A) and Stratford and Tattnall Square (1A).

Georgia Football Prep Poll

The Top 10 teams in the Georgia Sports Writers Association High School Football Poll of the 2016 season with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and position last week at right:

Class 7A

Pts

Prv

1. Mill Creek (13)

157

1

2. Roswell (3)

144

2

3. Grayson

130

3

4. Norcross

110

4

5. McEachern

98

5

6. Lassiter

81

6

7. Lowndes

62

7

8. North Cobb

50

8

9. Colquitt County

21

NR

10. West Forsyth

8

NR

Others receiving votes: Newton 4, North Paulding 4, South Forsyth 4, Parkview 2, Tift County 2, East Coweta 1, Etowah 1.

Dropped Out: Parkview, Etowah.

Class 6A

Pts

Prv

1. Houston County (14)

158

1

2. Northside (2)

146

2

3. Dalton

120

3

4. Lee County

103

5

5. Tucker

80

6

6. Valdosta

69

7

7. Harrison

66

8

8. Alexander

51

10

9. Glynn Academy

45

9

10. Northgate

27

4

Others receiving votes: Mays 9, Langston Hughes 4.

Dropped Out: None.

Class 5A

Pts

Prv

1. Stockbridge (14)

158

1

2. Buford (2)

146

2

3. Kell

129

4

4. Grady

105

6

5. Woodland Stockbridge

81

7

6. Rome

68

10

7. Carrollton

57

3

8. Thomas County Central

45

9

9. Griffin

31

5

10. Ware County

23

8

Others receiving votes: Loganville 17, Arabia Mountain 13, Jones County 5, Starr’s Mill 3.

Dropped Out: None.

Class 4A

Pts

Prv

1. Cartersville (16)

160

1

2. Thomson

144

2

3. Woodward Academy

127

3

4. Jefferson

106

5

5. Blessed Trinity

83

6

6. Ridgeland

72

7

7. Cairo

60

9

8. Mary Persons

59

8

9. Burke County

24

10

10. Sandy Creek

18

4

Others receiving votes: Marist 13, Troup 10, Cedartown 1, Oconee County 1, Spalding 1, Stephens County 1.

Dropped out: None.

Class 3A

Pts

Prv

1. Greater Atlanta Christian (15)

159

1

2. Pace Academy (1)

141

3

3. Peach County

119

4

4. Westminster

94

5

5. Liberty County

93

2

6. Crisp County

96

7

7. Calhoun

74

6

8. Cedar Grove

48

8

9. Lovett

42

9

10. Pike County

7

NR

Others receiving votes: Union County 5, Central 4, Jenkins-Savannah 4, Appling County 2, Dawson County 1.

Dropped Out: Central.

Class 2A

Pts

Prv

1. Benedictine (13)

157

2

2. Fitzgerald (1)

133

1

3. Jefferson County (2)

130

3

4. Callaway

117

4

5. Rabun County

95

7

6. Dublin

76

8

7. Heard County

48

9

8. Brooks County

47

5

9. Pepperell

23

NR

10. Vidalia

22

10

Others receiving votes: Model 13, Elbert County 11, Screven County 6, Rockmart 1, Toombs County 1.

Dropped Out: Model.

Class 1A

Pts

Prv

1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (15)

159

1

2. Prince Avenue Christian (1)

132

3

3. Wesleyan

125

2

4. Clinch County

105

4

5. Emanuel County Institute

102

5

6. Fellowship Christian School

69

8

7. Landmark Christian

60

9

8. Manchester

32

NR

9. Macon County

29

6

10. Calvary Day

18

NR

(tie)Carroll Mount Zion

18

NR

Others receiving votes: Darlington 10, Mt. Paran Christian 7, McIntosh County Academy 5, Commerce 4, Stratford 3, Tattnall Square 1, Wheeler County 1.

Dropped Out: Commerce, Darlington.

___

Publications participating: Athens Banner-Herald; Augusta Chronicle; Brunswick News; Cherokee Tribune, Canton; CowetaScore.com; Forsyth County News, Cumming; Gwinnett Daily Post, Lawrenceville; Macon Telegraph; Marietta Daily Journal; Newnan Times-Herald; Rome News-Tribune; Savannah Morning News; ScoreAtlanta; Tifton Gazette; Valdosta Daily Times; Walker Co. Messenger, LaFayette.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Northside takes advantage of Macon County mistakes

View more video

Sports Videos