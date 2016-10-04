Houston County, Northside continue to lead GHSA Class 6A football poll

The Houston County Bears and Northeast Eagles continue to lead the GHSA Class 6A top 10 in this week’s Georgia Sports Writers Association poll.
The Bears are No. 1 again, while the Eagles are No. 2. Houston County received 14 first-place votes while Northside received the other two. The Bears and Eagles open Region 6A play Friday night, playing at Lee County and at Valdosta, respectively.
There are four other Middle Georgia teams ranked this week. Mary Persons is eighth for the second straight week in Class 4A. Peach County moved up a spot to third in Class 3A. Dublin moved up a spot to sixth in Class 2A. Macon County dropped three spots to ninth in Class 1A.
Four other Middle Georgia teams received votes this week: Jones County (Class 5A), Central (3A) and Stratford and Tattnall Square (1A).
Georgia Football Prep Poll
The Top 10 teams in the Georgia Sports Writers Association High School Football Poll of the 2016 season with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and position last week at right:
Class 7A
Pts
Prv
1. Mill Creek (13)
157
1
2. Roswell (3)
144
2
3. Grayson
130
3
4. Norcross
110
4
5. McEachern
98
5
6. Lassiter
81
6
7. Lowndes
62
7
8. North Cobb
50
8
9. Colquitt County
21
NR
10. West Forsyth
8
NR
Others receiving votes: Newton 4, North Paulding 4, South Forsyth 4, Parkview 2, Tift County 2, East Coweta 1, Etowah 1.
Dropped Out: Parkview, Etowah.
Class 6A
Pts
Prv
1. Houston County (14)
158
1
2. Northside (2)
146
2
3. Dalton
120
3
4. Lee County
103
5
5. Tucker
80
6
6. Valdosta
69
7
7. Harrison
66
8
8. Alexander
51
10
9. Glynn Academy
45
9
10. Northgate
27
4
Others receiving votes: Mays 9, Langston Hughes 4.
Dropped Out: None.
Class 5A
Pts
Prv
1. Stockbridge (14)
158
1
2. Buford (2)
146
2
3. Kell
129
4
4. Grady
105
6
5. Woodland Stockbridge
81
7
6. Rome
68
10
7. Carrollton
57
3
8. Thomas County Central
45
9
9. Griffin
31
5
10. Ware County
23
8
Others receiving votes: Loganville 17, Arabia Mountain 13, Jones County 5, Starr’s Mill 3.
Dropped Out: None.
Class 4A
Pts
Prv
1. Cartersville (16)
160
1
2. Thomson
144
2
3. Woodward Academy
127
3
4. Jefferson
106
5
5. Blessed Trinity
83
6
6. Ridgeland
72
7
7. Cairo
60
9
8. Mary Persons
59
8
9. Burke County
24
10
10. Sandy Creek
18
4
Others receiving votes: Marist 13, Troup 10, Cedartown 1, Oconee County 1, Spalding 1, Stephens County 1.
Dropped out: None.
Class 3A
Pts
Prv
1. Greater Atlanta Christian (15)
159
1
2. Pace Academy (1)
141
3
3. Peach County
119
4
4. Westminster
94
5
5. Liberty County
93
2
6. Crisp County
96
7
7. Calhoun
74
6
8. Cedar Grove
48
8
9. Lovett
42
9
10. Pike County
7
NR
Others receiving votes: Union County 5, Central 4, Jenkins-Savannah 4, Appling County 2, Dawson County 1.
Dropped Out: Central.
Class 2A
Pts
Prv
1. Benedictine (13)
157
2
2. Fitzgerald (1)
133
1
3. Jefferson County (2)
130
3
4. Callaway
117
4
5. Rabun County
95
7
6. Dublin
76
8
7. Heard County
48
9
8. Brooks County
47
5
9. Pepperell
23
NR
10. Vidalia
22
10
Others receiving votes: Model 13, Elbert County 11, Screven County 6, Rockmart 1, Toombs County 1.
Dropped Out: Model.
Class 1A
Pts
Prv
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (15)
159
1
2. Prince Avenue Christian (1)
132
3
3. Wesleyan
125
2
4. Clinch County
105
4
5. Emanuel County Institute
102
5
6. Fellowship Christian School
69
8
7. Landmark Christian
60
9
8. Manchester
32
NR
9. Macon County
29
6
10. Calvary Day
18
NR
(tie)Carroll Mount Zion
18
NR
Others receiving votes: Darlington 10, Mt. Paran Christian 7, McIntosh County Academy 5, Commerce 4, Stratford 3, Tattnall Square 1, Wheeler County 1.
Dropped Out: Commerce, Darlington.
___
Publications participating: Athens Banner-Herald; Augusta Chronicle; Brunswick News; Cherokee Tribune, Canton; CowetaScore.com; Forsyth County News, Cumming; Gwinnett Daily Post, Lawrenceville; Macon Telegraph; Marietta Daily Journal; Newnan Times-Herald; Rome News-Tribune; Savannah Morning News; ScoreAtlanta; Tifton Gazette; Valdosta Daily Times; Walker Co. Messenger, LaFayette.
