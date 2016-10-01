High School Football: What we learned

Let the bloodbath commence
Houston County, Lee County and Valdosta were off. Northside and Coffee took care of business. Now, the weekly maulings in Region 1-6A can begin, starting with Houston County at Lee County and Northside at Valdosta. What a way to open region play.
Moving on
The visit to McConnell-Talbert Stadium was clearly frustrating for Macon County, which hasn’t scored so few points since losing 7-0 to Taylor County late in 2013. But the Bulldogs had their moments, and they were already looking toward Crawford County before getting on the bus.
Never easy
Games aren’t played on paper, and it was on the field that Bleckley County gave Dublin a bigger battle than expected. But the Irish prevailed, and head coach Roger Holmes got his 200th career win.
Not dead yet
Dodge County has had its struggles, but looked like expected in rolling past Northeast, delivering a third-quarter knockout punch for the Indians’ second shutout of the season. It was the Indians’ second win of the season, as well.
Bad week for Macon-Bibb
The Macon-Bibb County public schools did not fare well, going 1-4. Central and Westside both lost Region 4-3A games, hurting chances that more than one of the three Macon schools in that region will go to the playoffs. Northeast’s loss to Dodge County puts a bit of a damper — but only a bit — on the Raiders’ upcoming crosstown showdown with Southwest in Region 3-2A, and Howard dropped its Region 2-4A game to West Laurens. Rutland was the only public school in Macon-Bibb to win in Week 7, edging winless Kendrick 23-18 on Thursday.
Rise of the Cobras
Twiggs County’s 29-17 homecoming victory over FPD sent a clear message to the rest of Region 7A-A that the sub-region won’t be dominated by the Macon public schools. The Cobras can back that up — and all but clinch a spot in the region championship game — with a home win Friday against Stratford and a road win Oct. 14 at Tattnall Square. The Cobras haven’t won more than four games in a season since going 11-2 in 2009.
Still stout
Unbeaten Tattnall (5-0) still has yet to allow a first-half score this season. The Trojans have allowed just two touchdowns this season, both with games well in hand. The caveat: Tattnall’s opponents so far have just three wins between them, with no team having more than one. Friday’s opponent, Mount de Sales, is 2-3.
