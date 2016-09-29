Wednesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

High Schools
Wednesday’s Softball
Upson-Lee 13, Peach County 1
Peach County
010
0
—
1
2
8
Upson-Lee
00(11)
2
—
13
10
1
LP: Kenzie Langley.
Records: Peach County 9-12.
Jones County 18, Stockbridge 1
Jones County
209
7
—
18
14
1
Stockbridge
100
0
—
1
2
4
WP: Mayson Watford. LP: Brooks.
2B: JC: Maddie Knight, Madison Bennett, Brenay Howard.
3B: JC: Maddie Knight.
HR: JC: Jaida Williams.
Game notes: Knight went 3-for-3 with two runs scored an an RBI for Jones County.
FPD 6, Veterans 1
Veterans
100
000
0
—
1
4
4
FPD
001
023
x
—
6
7
3
WP: Karsen Ochs (12-1). LP: Jenna West (8-4).
2B: V: Skyler Welford, Sarah Wilkerson; FPD: Allie Parkerson Carli Sutton.
HR: FPD: Ochs, Culver.
Game notes: FPD won its 14th straight game.
Records: Veterans 9-11, FPD 22-3.
Next: FPD at Rutland, 3:30 p.m., Friday; Veterans vs. Thomas County Central, 4 p.m., Friday at ABAC.
Piedmont 8, Gatewood 0
Gatewood
000
00
—
0
2
0
Piedmont
230
3x
—
8
10
2
WP: Neely Bradford. LP: Hannah Chapman.
2B: P: Ava Anyln, Bradford, Ashley Johnston, Madison Johnson.
Game notes: Anyln went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Piedmont.
Records: Gatewood 16-6, Piedmont 15-8.
Houston County 13, West Laurens 10
West Laurens
502
030
0
—
10
10
2
Houston County
904
000
x
—
13
14
1
WP: Sarah Henderson. LP: Taylor Cobb.
2B: HC: Kayla Quakenbush, Madison Slappey.
HR: WL: Ariel Edenfield, Kenall Morlan 2; HC: Autumn Ring, Caitlyn Davis.
Game notes: Morlan went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and five RBI for West Laurens. ... For Houston County, Davis went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and five RBI, while Megan Whitaker went 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
Records: Houston County 17-5.
Next: Houston County at Coffee, 6 p.m., Thursday.
Wednesday’s Boys Cross Country
Viking Invitational
Team scores: Augusta Prep 30, Dodge County 52, Jones County 90, Stratford 104, Tattnall Square 136, FPD 148, Vidalia 198, Putnam County 225, ACE 246, Westfield 252.
Top individuals: 1. Clayton Scarborough (DC) 18:15; 2. Ben Barwick (TS) 18:27; 3. Collin Bertram (AP) 18:47; 4. David Chen (AP) 18:52; 5. Dakota Rowlans (DC) 19:08; 6. Trey Farmer (AP) 19:10; 7. Demarcus Caines (DC) 19:33; 8. Jack Collier (AP 19:33; 9. Dalton Lott (AP) 19:35; 10. Nathan Szakal (W) 19:38.
Wednesday’s Girls Cross Country
Viking Invitational
Team scores: Augusta Prep 24, Jones County 52, Stratford 67, FPD 97, Vidalia 149, Putnam County 176, Lake Oconee 201.
Top individuals: 1. Erin Leonard (JC) 19:38; 2. Jamie Holodak (AP) 21:18; 3. Kaitlyn Holder (JC) 22:05; 4. Molly Joseph (AP) 22:48; 5. Katy Earwood (AP) 23:01; 6. Grace McDonough (AP) 23:18; 7. Alexandria Hill (AP) 23:55; 8. Emory Sutherland (S) 23:59; 9. Ellie Peterson (S) 24:00; 10. Mary Jayne Bonfim (FPD) 24:11.
Tuesday’s Volleyball
Veterans 2, Harris County 1
Sets: 18-25. 25-21, 25-22.
Kills: V: Hudson 11, Heard 9, Diamond 5, Guzman 1, Burton 1.
Assists: V: Hill 21, Guzman 1.
Digs: V: Dostie 8, Hill 5, Hudson 4, Guzman 3, Buchanan 3.
Aces: V: Heard 2, Guzman 2, Buchanan 1, Diamond 1.
Blocks: V: Diamond 7, Heard 6, Burton 5, Hudson 1.
Harris County 2, Warner Robins 0
Sets: 25-6, 25-20.
Kills: WR: Shatesa Harris 3.
Digs: WR: Parker Hogan 3.
Aces: WR: Hogan 1, Kayla Luke 1.
Blocks: WR: Harris 4.
Veterans 1, Warner Robins 1
Sets: 25-11, 14-25, 25-14.
Kills: V: Hudson 8, Guzman 6, Heard 5, Diamond 3, Burton 2, Hill 1, Dykes 1; WR: Shatesa Harris 6, Kayla Luke 4.
Assists: V: Hill 21, Heard 1.
Digs: V: Dostie 6, Guzman 2, Hill 2, Heard 1, Buchanan 1; WR: Kayla Moore 5.
Aces: V: Hudson 4, Guzman 2, Hill 1; WR: Parker Hogan 3, Luke 3.
Blocks: V: Heard 2, Burton 2, Hudson 1, Hill 1; WR: Anna Slaughter 1.
Match notes: Veterans won the GHSA Area 1-5A championship. Alasha Heard and Madi Hill were named to the all-area first team, while Maris Guzman and Ashley Dostie were named to the all-area second team.
Records: Veterans 26-7.
Next: Warner Robins at Lee County, Thursday.
Tuesday’s Softball
Schley County 10, Hawkinsville 7
Hawkinsville
420
100
0
—
7
10
6
Schley County
001
027
x
—
10
11
4
WP: Frazier. LP: Danielle Powers.
2B: H: Harley Marsh, Nadia Sloan; SC: Campbell.
Game notes: Rebecca Johnson went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI for Hawkinsville.
Records: Hawkinsville 13-7.
Next: Hawkinsville at Manchester, 5 p.m., Thursday.
East Laurens 17, Southwest 1
Southwest
100
—
1
3
3
East Laurens
(14)3x
—
17
9
1
WP: Julia Luecke.
2B: EL: Emily Scarborough.
Game notes: Scarborough went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and four RBI for East Laurens.
Records: East Laurens 9-11.
Next: East Laurens at Northeast, 5 p.m., Thursday.
Gatewood 5, Windsor 4
Windsor
000
103
0
—
4
9
2
Gatewood
100
112
x
—
5
8
1
WP: Brooke Tingler. LP: Holly Phillips.
2B: W: Kassidy Hulett; G: Tanner Fuller.
3B: G: Hannah Chapman.
Game notes: Amaiya Jackson and Hailey Mosely each had two hits for Windsor, with Phillips striking out seven. ... Fuller and Chapman each had two hits for Gatewood with Tingler striking out six.
