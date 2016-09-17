High school football: What we learned

All streaks end
Jones County was undefeated at home under head coach Justin Rogers, until Friday night. The rebuilding on defense had been hidden until Woodland put up 447 yards in a balanced offense. Eagle’s Landing visits next, and the Golden Eagles might be as tough.
All streaks end, part two
Tattnall Square controlled its game against Pacelli from the start Friday, having things well in hand by halftime. But a Pacelli touchdown late in the third quarter ended a string of 10 shutout quarters by the Tattnall defense. Still, Tattnall enters Friday’s home game against Washington-Wilkes with a 115-7 scoring edge, and winess Washington-Wilkes has managed to score just 13 points this season.
Bradford feeling good
Darius Bradford’s season ended early in 2015, but the West Laurens standout is certainly back, going for 145 yards on 12 carries against South Effingham. He’s on target for another 1,000-yard season for the Raiders, who sure would like to play Dodge County again and avenge that 3-0 loss.
Balanced scoring attack
There weren’t many ways left for John Milledge to score against Westfield. The Trojans had a blocked punt return, a fumble return, an interception return, a field goal, three touchdown runs and a touchdown pass.
Just in time
Dooly County was off to its first 0-3 start under head coach Jimmy Hughes, and the first since 2002. The light sure went on Friday, behind a monster night by quarterback Bo Lawson, good for 168 rushing yards and 244 passing yards in a 34-25 win at Dodge County.
Revenge tasty, no matter how served
The Northside of the past two weeks has borne a fair resemblance to the Northside of 2014, hammering quality teams Lanier and Ware County by an 86-14 margin. And the Eagles have the week off, thus an extra day or two to enjoy the win over Ware County and put last year’s playoff loss in the filing cabinet.
Chargers march onward
It was another close victory over another city rival, but Central’s win over Northeast on Friday gives the Chargers a 4-0 start. A win Friday in the GHSA Region 4-3A opener at winless Kendrick would make Central 5-0 for the first time since 1981, when Tom Simonton’s team started 6-0 and eventually ran into Class 4A champion Warner Robins in the Region 2-4A championship game.
New challenger in GHSA Region 7-1A?
Warren County made a big statement in defeat Friday, playing FPD to within a touchdown in a battle of previously unbeaten teams. The Screaming Devils kept it close with their size and athleticism, giving the No. 1 team in the Class 1A private power ratings all it could handle. Might Warren County emerge to challenge Lincoln County and Aquinas for a spot in the Region 7-1A championship game?
Consistency indeed
Two weeks ago, Peach County beat Warner Robins, a Class 5A team, 20-19. And Friday, Peach County beat Mary Persons, a Class 4A team, 20-19. Of course, the game were very different, the Class 3A Trojans hold on to nip the Demons and having to storm back to knock off the Bulldogs. In between those games, the Trojans knocked off another higher-class team, Class 4A Perry.
Comments