High school football: Coming up this week

Houston County at Spalding
The Bears hit the road and actually go outside of the county and past Macon to face the Class 4A Jaguars, who are on a three-game winning streak with two shutouts, including over Class 6A Jonesboro.
West Laurens at Warner Robins
The Raiders could easily by undefeated and ranked in Class 4A, and they’ll bring hunger and momentum to McConnell-Talbert and the winless Demons.
Perry at Veterans
The Warhawks get to play Perry away from Perry, their former “home.” The Panthers are on the verge of a “here we go again” season.
Westside at Peach County
Peach County is riding high after a big comeback win over Mary Persons and might be ripe to overlook Westside.
Bleckley County at Northeast
GHSA Region 3-2A begins at Thompson Stadium with Northeast still looking for its first victory after losing three of four games by fairly close margins. Bleckley County avoided an 0-4 start by defeating Treutlen 14-13 on Sept. 2.
Dodge County at Southwest
A bit of a mystery matchup is set to take place between two 1-3 teams at Henderson Stadium. Both Southwest (Westside) and Dodge County (West Laurens) have wins over quality opponents, but both also have faced strong schedules thus far and have the records to show for it.
Lincoln County at Stratford
A couple of GHSA Region 7-A heavyweights go at it in a crossover game. Lincoln County beat Class 6A Grovetown in its only game against Georgia competition, while Stratford bounced back from a loss to Landmark Christian with a 17-point win over Atkinson County and had an off week to prepare for the Red Devils.
East Laurens at Dublin
The Irish had the week off, not good news for the Falcons, who are off a spanking by Tattnall Square. Still, neighborhood battles are neighborhood battles.
Taylor County at Macon County
Refs better be in shape for this quarterback showdown (Gunnar Watson of Taylor County and K’Hari Lane of Macon County) that also features impressive talent on both sidelines.
Crawford County at Hawkinsville
The 2-0 Eagles play their first region game since a 53-0 loss to Lamar County on Nov. 8, 2013, and might be favored against a recent state champ.
Comments