High school football: Sunday’s stars

Darius Bradford, West Laurens
The senior ran 12 times for 145 yards and a touchdown in the romp over South Effingham.
Bo Lawson, Dooly County
The Bobcats senior ran 21 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns, and was 19-of-30 for 244 yards in the win over Dodge County.
Rochelle Dinkins, Veterans
The senior caught four passes, and made them count, for 104 yards and a touchdown against Howard.
Alex Easley, GMC
Easley ran 13 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns, part of GMC’s big ground game in a win over Oglethorpe County.
Jake Fromm, Houston County
Fromm had a strong first half en route to 394 yards passing (18-of-40) and seven overall touchdowns against Warner Robins.
Antonio Gilbert, Peach County
The senior keyed the fourth-quarter comeback win over Mary Persons, going 16-of-34 for 227 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.
Stephon Jones, Central
Jones completed 5-of-7 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-capping 6-yard scoring toss in the fourth quarter, against Northeast.
Tobias Oliver, Northside
The senior quarterback was a beast, with 202 yards rushing — and head-turning touchdown runs of 60 and 54 yards — and 98 passing (completing 10-of-15 attempts).
Octavious Reed, Howard
Reed had five tackles, including two for loss, a fumble recovery and an interception against Veterans.
Eli Watson, Houston County
The big target had an efficient game against Warner Robins with four catches for 164 yards and two touchdown receptions.
