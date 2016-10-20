Middle Georgia Putting Contest slated for Nov. 5

1:01 Masters champ Jordan Spieth excited for title defense Pause

2:46 Video: Boy who hit hole-in-one at golf course in front of Tiger Woods says it was his first

2:20 2 teens charged with murder in death of Sam Poss

0:55 Tattnall Square softball headed back to Columbus

1:21 Tattnall Square fights hard for two wins over Darlington

2:57 Missing teens dad discusses search

0:40 Pedestrian killed on Mercer University Drive

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

3:09 Search efforts for missing Sam Poss are 'not to leave any stone unturned'

1:49 Athletic field to replace blight near Pleasant Hill