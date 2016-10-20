Middle Georgia Putting Contest slated for Nov. 5

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex will host the Middle Georgia Putting Championships on Nov. 5.
The event, which benefits Houston County Habitat for Humanity, will have shotgun starts at 10 a.m. and noon. Adults can compete at either time, with the 7-9 and 10-12 age groups competing at 10 a.m. and the 13-15 and 16-18 age groups competing at noon.
The cost is $12 plus tax per person, with practice rounds available for $5 per round. The top overall individual will receive a cruise package, and prizes will be awarded in each division.
For more information, visit www.rigbysec.com/puttingtourney.
