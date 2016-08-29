Still no announcement on Georgia's quarterback job

With game-week underway, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart still hasn't decided on a quarterback.
During his media availability Monday, Smart did not announce a starter at the position. While freshman Jacob Eason has been taking the most first-team reps of late, the competition remains unsettled at this time. If Eason does not win the job, it's expected that Greyson Lambert will get the nod this Saturday against North Carolina.
Eason is a true freshman quarterback from Lake Stevens, Washington, and earned five-star status as a recruit. Eason stuck by his commitment even after head coach Mark Richt was fired after Georgia's regular-season finale against Georgia Tech.
Lambert started 12 games a year ago and compiled a 10-2 record. He threw for 1,959 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Eason and Lambert are the top two, with junior Brice Ramsey being the third quarterback of the bunch.
Smart said the chance of playing two quarterbacks in the opener still exists. The "age factor" of Eason being a freshman isn't being considered in the final decision.
"We're going to play the guy who gives us the best opportunity to win," Smart said.
