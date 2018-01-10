Georgia's Rashad Roundtree announces retirement from football

Georgia defensive back Rashad Roundtree has decided to retire from football.
Roundtree's decision came based on the number of concussions he suffered throughout his career. Roundtree entered Georgia's concussion protocol during the preseason and was never able to take a snap for the Bulldogs this season. Since he was out of commission on the football field, Roundtree worked as a student assistant throughout the season.
In a series of Twitter posts, Roundtree explained his decision to retire.
"As a result of a number of concussions, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that my journey in the path of football has come to an end," Roundtree wrote. "As a child, all of my dreams involved playing football and it deeply saddens me that I can’t play anymore."
Roundtree was a part of Georgia's recruiting class of 2015. While he was primarily a defensive back with the Bulldogs, he had a stint at inside linebacker last season due to injuries suffered at the position. Roundtree was also a regular on special teams and was expected to contribute in that area this season.
In his career at Georgia, Roundtree totaled 12 tackles and a pass deflection. Coming to Georgia from Lakeside (Evans), Roundtree was considered a four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
While Georgia hasn't made it official yet, it is likely that Roundtree receives a medical disqualification and retains his scholarship. This means he would still be a part of the program but wouldn't count against the 85-man scholarship limit.
"I want to humbly thank everyone that has supported me and who continue to support me," Roundtree wrote on Twitter. "From little league, to middle school, through high school and now at Georgia my life has always been filled with football. My best memories involve being out on the field with my boys and with my family in the crowd cheering me on."
