Lorenzo Carter's blocked field goal in Rose Bowl paves way for Georgia win

More Videos 0:52 Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl Pause 3:53 Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 2:05 Lorenzo Carter talks blocked field goal, second half improvements 1:20 Lorenzo Carter talks versatility on defense 1:15 Isaiah Wynn is ‘very eager’ for Rose Bowl matchup 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 1:03 Forsyth mother talks about having first baby of the year 0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:58 Shiny buckles, national qualifying up for grabs at roping event in Perry Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Lorenzo Carter talks blocked field goal, second half improvements Georgia outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter spoke about his blocked field goal in double overtime that helped give His team a Rose Bowl win. Georgia outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter spoke about his blocked field goal in double overtime that helped give His team a Rose Bowl win. Jason Butt The Telegraph

Georgia outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter spoke about his blocked field goal in double overtime that helped give His team a Rose Bowl win. Jason Butt The Telegraph