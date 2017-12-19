Receivers happy Coley is still at UGA: 'It felt very special for him to stay'

When he heard James Coley was up for the offensive coordinator job at Texas A&M, receiver Terry Godwin decided to give his position coach a call to find out what was going on.
This was a familiar drill with Godwin. When head coach Mark Richt was fired following the 2015 season, receivers coach Brian McClendon wasn't asked to stay on staff.
So Godwin knew what it was like to go through a coaching change before. With Godwin growing close with Coley over the past two seasons, he naturally wanted him to stay. But if Coley was going to leave for a better situation, how could Godwin object?
"I told him whatever he thinks is best for his family, he should make that move," Godwin said.
In the end, Coley declined the Texas A&M job to stay at Georgia. It's a decision Godwin, who has one year of eligibility remaining at Georgia, is ecstatic about.
"To see him stay, it means a lot," Godwin said. "He trusted us a lot. He had an opportunity to better his future and also a better living (situation) for his family. It's very special for him to stay."
Under Coley, receiver Javon Wims has shown tremendous growth in the two years he has been at Georgia. As a junior college transfer a year ago, Wims caught 17 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. As a senior this year, Wims turned into Georgia's leading receiver with 631 yards and six touchdowns.
Wims credited Coley with his development, saying that he has purposefully tried to absorb every ounce of information he has received. Wims noted the Bulldogs will benefit with Coley staying on staff for the 2018 season.
"It means a lot to the program," Wims said. "Specifically to us in the receiving room, it means a lot to us. That guy is unbelievable. He's a great guy on and off the field. I love him, I know the receivers love him. We appreciate the sacrifice he made for us."
One area Godwin said Coley has been instrumental is with making the connection between the quarterback and receivers. Having previously been an offensive coordinator at Miami, Godwin said Coley helped the wideouts better understand what the quarterback wants them to do on a given play.
And Coley's communication methods in doing so can be intense. On any given practice, Coley can audibly get after his players, with his shrieking voice heard on the opposite side of the field.
"I'm still not used to his voice," Wims said with a laugh. "I love him. He's a very animated guy. We feed off each other. The receivers, we love it. He's out there, he's fired up."
Godwin said it speaks volumes for Coley to turn down an offensive coordinator position to stay at Georgia as the program's receivers coach.
"You make that attachment to that coach," Godwin said. "Nowadays you never know how long a coach is going to be there. You got to go to that school, that program that fits you best. Coach Coley being able to leave, and then not leave -- it felt very special for him to stay."
