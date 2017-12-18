Kevin Sherrer.
Kevin Sherrer. Georgia Sports Communications

UGA Football

Sherrer to stick with Bulldogs through playoffs

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

December 18, 2017 11:19 AM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 12:24 PM

Athens

Kevin Sherrer, recently hired as Tennessee’s defensive coordinator, will be with the Georgia program during the College Football Playoff, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed.

Sherrer has been Georgia’s outside linebackers coach since 2014.

"The first thing Kevin said was that he wanted to finish it out right," Smart said.

Until his decision to leave for Tennessee, he was the lone remaining assistant from former head coach Mark Richt’s staff. By joining Tennessee, Sherrer is reuniting with Jeremy Pruitt, who was Georgia’s defensive coordinator from 2014-15.

Following Richt’s ouster and Smart’s hiring, Pruitt took the defensive coordinator job at Alabama, which is where he has been the past two seasons. Pruitt will finish the College Football Playoff with the Crimson Tide. Pruitt was a major reason why Sherrer came to Athens in 2014.

At Georgia, Sherrer has coached outside linebackers Leonard Floyd, Jordan Jenkins, Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter over the past four seasons. Floyd was a first-round draft pick in 2016 and Jenkins was a third-round selection that same year. This season, Bellamy and Carter have combined for 76 tackles and 7.5 sacks this season.

Carter said he is happy for his position coach to get this promotional opportunity.

"I'm proud of him," Carter said. "He's been my coach for four years. I'm just excited he's getting a chance to do what he does."

