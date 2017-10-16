Fromm honored by SEC following showing against Missouri

Once again, Jake Fromm is the SEC's freshman of the week.
The SEC honored Fromm with this award following his performance in Georgia's 53-28 win over Missouri. Fromm completed 18 of 26 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns. The yardage total was a career-best for Fromm, who started his sixth game of the season.
For the season, the former Houston County quarterback has completed 62 percent of his throws for 1,162 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. Fromm has posted an SEC-best 170.4 passer rating through seven games. Fromm also leads the SEC with 9.4 yards per throwing attempt.
“He has a little more confidence,” head coach Kirby Smart said following the Missouri win. “He’s making good decisions. He understands the game. He knows where to throw the ball. He sees coverages well.”
This is the second time Fromm has been named the conference's freshman of the week. He previously received this honor following his showing in Georgia's 31-3 win over Mississippi State.
Georgia is entering a bye week and will take on Florida next Saturday in Jacksonville.
