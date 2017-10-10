Broken hand doesn't deter Bellamy from playing field

Davin Bellamy saw the ball coming his way and put himself in position to make a play on it.
But whether he could come up with the interception during Tuesday’s practice would be interesting for those present to see. Since the third quarter against Tennessee, Bellamy has worn a club over his left hand following an injury. Catching the football is not typically easy to do with only one hand available – well, unless you’re Terry Godwin, of course.
But in this instance, Bellamy was able to catch the ball with the help of his free hand, his chest and with the club securing it. He then took off the other way for a touchdown.
“You’ve got to look it in. I had soft hands,” Bellamy said. “It was a 30-yarder. I just kind of made a basket for it.”
Defensive lineman Julian Rochester said it was “crazy” to see Bellamy record a pick with such a bulky apparatus over his hand and arm.
“We were happy to see him turn the jets on,” Rochester said.
Bellamy detailed how he injured his left hand against Tennessee, which has required the use of the club since. On what Bellamy remembered to be the second drive of the game, he injured his hand. But in the heat of competition, Bellamy didn’t feel it hurt too much.
He even recorded a sack after the injury occurred.
It wasn’t until halftime when Bellamy realized his hand was sore. He went onto the field for the first play of the second half and couldn’t strike the way he normally would. He came out of the game and had an X-ray performed, which revealed a broken bone in his hand.
Not wanting to miss much more time, Bellamy was then fitted for the club.
“I still wanted to get back in there, even though we were up by 30,” Bellamy said. “So they just took me back and put a big ole cast around it.”
Bellamy said the club weighs about two or three pounds, which does make it difficult to strike offensive linemen the way he would normally do. As someone who uses his hands to shed blocks regularly, Bellamy said this area of his game has been frustrating the past couple of weeks.
With the club on, Bellamy has been forced to change his pass-rushing style slightly.
“This is already a tough sport we play, so when you play it with one hand it makes it tougher,” Bellamy said. “But I think this is the last week for it. Hopefully, we got that bye week and then I’ll be free for Florida. It’s frustrating but I just have to play football. No excuses. It really causes me to be more physical because I can’t use both hands. It takes that finesse play away.”
Inside the cast, Bellamy has his left hand balled into a fist. During plays, whether in practice or in games, he said it is easy to take his mind off of it. He joked that in those moments when he thinks about it he’ll get “hand anxiety” since he can’t move his fingers.
While the club isn't comfortable, Bellamy won’t let something like a broken hand get in the way of playing football.
“I think he shows a lot of toughness to go out there and play with it and not really let it concern himself with how he looks,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s trying to help the team.”
Comments