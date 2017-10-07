Vanderbilt Stadium.
Predicting the Georgia-Vanderbilt game

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

October 07, 2017 10:53 AM

ATHENS

Jason Butt: Georgia's defense has been dominant and Vanderbilt's offense has had trouble scoring points in bunches. While Georgia will be without Trenton Thompson, Natrez Patrick and Reggie Carter, the defense should be able to contain Vanderbilt without much of a problem. The Bulldogs win big again. Prediction: Georgia 31, Vanderbilt 6

Daniel Shirley: Georgia has it all going right now. A dominant defense. A stout running game. And a quarterback playing well enough to complement both. That won't change Saturday. Prediction: Georgia 42, Vanderbilt 10

Bill Shanks: Georgia will continue to show dominance on defense in Nashville. Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur will test the Georgia’s secondary, but the Bulldogs will still be tough in the red zone. Prediction: Georgia 30 Vanderbilt 10

Jordan Hill: The Commodores seemed like a team on the rise after the Kansas State win, but their offense has been abysmal since that upset victory. Don't expect that tune to change against a Bulldogs defense that is one of the best in the nation. Prediction: Georgia 38, Vanderbilt 13

Brandon Sudge: Georgia's defense should carry it again, however the latest news regarding junior linebacker Natrez Patrick creates some concern with stopping Vanderbilt running back Ralph Webb. It won't be as easy as the Tennessee rout for the Bulldogs, but the talent discrepancies will be too great for the Commodores and Georgia will be able to cruise. Prediction: Georgia 34, Vanderbilt 13

Wilson Alexander: On paper, Georgia should easily control this game. My hunch is it will. The Bulldogs have the No. 2 scoring defense (9.2 ppg) in the country. Georgia suddenly being thin at inside linebacker could hurt the Bulldogs, but Vanderbilt's scoring offense is ranked 110th in the country. Something flukey would have to happen for Vanderbilt to win. Prediction: Georgia 35, Vanderbilt 7

