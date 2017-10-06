UGA linebacker arrested on marijuana charge

Georgia outside linebacker Natrez Patrick was arrested late Thursday night on a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.
Patrick was booked into Athens-Clarke County Jail at 11:37 p.m. and posted bail at 12:25 a.m. He was charged with possessing less than an ounce of marijuana and for a parking violation. His total bond was $1,500.
This is Patrick's second marijuana-related arrest since coming to Georgia. Two years ago as a freshman, Patrick was arrested for marijuana possession and was suspended for a game. According to the UGA student-athlete handbook, Patrick faces a four-game ban, which should begin Saturday against Vanderbilt.
Head coach Kirby Smart hasn't commented much on suspensions. But assuming this applies to the handbook, it would place Patrick on a return for Georgia's game against Auburn on Nov. 11.
With Reggie Carter sidelined due to an undisclosed injury, Juwan Taylor could be the next inside linebacker up for playing time. Freshman Monty Rice could also see some added playing time in Patrick's absence.
Patrick has started every game this season and has tied for a team third-best 17 tackles.
Comments