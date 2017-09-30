More Videos

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Pause
Isaac Nauta talks about his touchdown reception 2:10

Isaac Nauta talks about his touchdown reception

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 1:28

Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions

Lorenzo Carter after win over Vols: 'We can't stop now' 1:58

Lorenzo Carter after win over Vols: 'We can't stop now'

Chubb on helping Georgia record its 800th victory 1:16

Chubb on helping Georgia record its 800th victory

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 1:58

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation 0:48

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation

Bibb schools chief on 'what makes me proud' 1:25

Bibb schools chief on 'what makes me proud'

Houzah talks about his big night against VMI 1:25

Houzah talks about his big night against VMI

  • Lorenzo Carter after win over Vols: 'We can't stop now'

    Georgia outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said his team needs to keep up what it has done over the first five games of the season.

Georgia outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said his team needs to keep up what it has done over the first five games of the season. Jason Butt The Telegraph
Georgia outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said his team needs to keep up what it has done over the first five games of the season. Jason Butt The Telegraph

UGA Football

Vols linebacker says Georgia isn't 'as good as we made them out to be'

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

September 30, 2017 7:49 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Georgia had its way with Tennessee in all three phases of Saturday’s 41-0 win.

But count one Tennessee player who thinks the mistakes his team made contributed more into the outcome of the game.

Asked how good the seventh-ranked Bulldogs are, Tennessee linebacker Colton Jumper said his team’s divisional rival had a solid squad. He then offered one caveat.

“I don’t think they’re as good as we made them out to be,” Jumper said during his news conference.

The Vols’ defense surrendered 378 total yards to a Georgia offense that did struggle a bit in the first quarter. Tennessee did pick off one of quarterback Jake Fromm’s passes and held him to a completion percentage of 47 percent.

But Georgia’s run game got going and totaled 294 yards on the ground. Three running backs ended the game with over 50 yards in Nick Chubb (109), Sony Michel (64) and Elijah Holyfield (51).

During his post-game news conference, head coach Kirby Smart said he wants to guard his team from the hype that yet another win will ultimately bring.

“We’re trying to improve,” Smart said. “We’re starting to see how good we can be but we can’t believe in the hype. They have to stay focused and stay working. That’s the challenge our coaching staff and organization has, to keep this team focused. That’s the hardest thing to do in college football.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

View More Video