Vols linebacker says Georgia isn't 'as good as we made them out to be'

More Videos 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory Pause 2:10 Isaac Nauta talks about his touchdown reception 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:28 Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 1:58 Lorenzo Carter after win over Vols: 'We can't stop now' 1:16 Chubb on helping Georgia record its 800th victory 1:58 With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped 0:48 'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation 1:25 Bibb schools chief on 'what makes me proud' 1:25 Houzah talks about his big night against VMI Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Lorenzo Carter after win over Vols: 'We can't stop now' Georgia outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said his team needs to keep up what it has done over the first five games of the season. Georgia outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said his team needs to keep up what it has done over the first five games of the season. Jason Butt The Telegraph

Georgia outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said his team needs to keep up what it has done over the first five games of the season. Jason Butt The Telegraph