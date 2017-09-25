Eason (knee) continues to progress at practice

It is unknown if Jacob Eason has been cleared for contact just yet.
But it did appear he moved up a notch in the quarterback order during the media viewing period of Monday's practice. During drop drills, Eason was the second quarterback up. He and Jake Fromm were also the top two quarterbacks lining up for individual work as reporters were being ushered out of practice.
Last week, while easing back into a routine, Eason saw snaps as the third quarterback. He was not cleared to play in Georgia's 31-3 win over Mississippi State.
Earlier Monday, head coach Kirby Smart said a possibility exists for Eason to be given the go-ahead for Saturday's game against Tennessee. Smart did not answer or provide any hints as to which quarterback would start when Eason is back to 100 percent health.
Eason suffered a sprained knee in Georgia's season opener against Appalachian State. In his absence, Fromm started the past three games and has totaled 650 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception in four appearances.
"We'll find out a lot more (about Eason) based on practice and the reps he's able to take," Smart said.
While Eason was present and participating at practice, offensive lineman Solomon Kindley didn't appear to be doing much with his position group. Kindley sprained the ankle he previously injured during the preseason against Mississippi State, with Smart saying he would know more about his availability for Saturday's game against Tennessee following Monday's practice.
With Kindley out, Dyshon Sims was up with the first team at right guard. Sims was the one who replaced Kindley when he was forced to exit against Mississippi State.
"Certainly we have other guys capable of playing guard because we've been through this injury already once," Smart said.
Cornerback Malkom Parrish was able to practice following his game appearance against Mississippi State. Parrish gradually upped his workload throughout last week to where he could be a rotational defensive back.
