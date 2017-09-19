More Videos

  Blazevich is 'proud' of Fromm through three games

    Jeb Blazevich said Jake Fromm has continued to show improvement through each game of the season thus far.

Jeb Blazevich said Jake Fromm has continued to show improvement through each game of the season thus far. Jason Butt The Telegraph
Jeb Blazevich said Jake Fromm has continued to show improvement through each game of the season thus far. Jason Butt The Telegraph

UGA Football

Smart not ready to make decision on if Eason will resume starting role when cleared

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

September 19, 2017 06:30 PM

UPDATED September 19, 2017 06:50 PM

ATHENS

Head coach Kirby Smart isn't ready to think about the inevitable decision he will be forced to make when Jacob Eason is cleared to play football again.

Smart was asked after Tuesday's practice whether Eason will step back in the starting quarterback role once he is healthy. Smart didn't provide an answer, saying it is too early to tell as of now.

“I don’t know if that’s a fair question,” Smart said. “The question is No. 1, what is cleared to play? Is that 100 percent healthy or is that emergency backup?”

Eason has been dealing with a sprained knee that was suffered in the season-opening win over Appalachian State. Freshman quarterback Jake Fromm finished the game and has started Georgia's wins over Notre Dame and Samford. Eason returned to practice this week but has been a limited participant for two consecutive days.

Multiple factors will be in play once it is time to make the decision between Eason and Fromm.

“I think a lot of that is determined by how Fromm is playing,” Smart said. “We’ll make that decision when the time comes. We’ll make that decision when the time comes. It’s not like we’re going to sit here and make an ultimatum. It’s going to come as his health improves.”

Through three games, Fromm has completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 449 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Fromm threw for three of his touchdowns in last Saturday's victory over Samford.

It is unlikely that Eason is able to suit up against Mississippi State. Smart was asked what he has been able to do over the past two days of practice now that he has returned.

“Jacob’s thrown the ball, done some drops,” Smart said. “He got to take some reps. Y’all got to see him throw some out there.

