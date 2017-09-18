Latest on Eason from Monday's practice viewing

Sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason was dressed out at Monday's practice for the first time since suffering a significant knee sprain in Georgia's season opener against Appalachian State.
Eason was able to jog while wearing a bulky brace over his left knee when going to his position group. Head coach Kirby Smart has yet to say whether Eason will be available for Saturday's game against Mississippi State.
Earlier in the day, Smart said Eason has continued to progress with his rehab since the injury occurred.
"Jacob is recovering well," Smart said. "Hope to get him out there to do some things. He's running, moving around. We'll get to see how he goes. I haven't got to see him in three days. We'll find out more today where he's at."
During the media viewing period of practice, which lasted seven minutes, quarterbacks were seem throwing with one another and going through other light movements.
Eason moved significantly slower during this drill than the others at the quarterback position.
Eason was hurt on the third drive of the Appalachian State. Freshman quarterback Jake Fromm has filled in as Georgia's starter since.
In three games, including two starts, Fromm has completed 34 of 57 passes for 449 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Smart said he has been pleased for the most part with what he has seen from the true freshman to start his career.
"(Fromm's) got some areas he's got to improve in," Smart said. "He's making better decisions more consistently, which for us, the quarterback position is a decision-making position. We're not asking the guy to go out there and scramble around and make runs. We have to get him to make good decisions. As long as he does that, we can play winning football. He's improved in that area, but has some growth to go."
