Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) will make his first home start Saturday against Samford.
UGA Football

Predictions on Georgia's game with Samford

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

September 16, 2017 1:33 PM

ATHENS

The Telegraph's sportswriters predict Saturday's game between No. 13 Georgia and Samford.

Jason Butt: This doesn't seem like a game anyone should be predicting. Even Las Vegas decided not to place a betting line on it. Then again, Nicholls nearly knocked Georgia off a year ago, so here we are. Anyway, I do not expect a repeat performance of the Nicholls game against this FCS opponent, even though this FCS opponent -- Samford -- has a high-powered offense. Georgia wins big. Prediction: Georgia 45, Samford 13

Daniel Shirley: Georgia opens SEC play next week, but before that, Georgia has to focus on Samford and Macon native Chris Hatcher as its head coach. And former Houston County star Jake Fromm gets another first: a first home start. Prediction: Georgia 35-14

Bill Shanks: Georgia's defense will continue to impress, but Macon's Chris Hatcher (Samford's coach) will have a trick or two up his sleeve and challenge Georgia's secondary with his offense. This will be the last game of Georgia's non-conference schedule, so it needs to put the pieces of the puzzle in place for the offense before next week's SEC opener. Prediction: Georgia 34, Samford 13

Brandon Sudge: Georgia will get its first test against an offense that is predicated upon a passing game -- led by Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges. But the home team will show it is the superior group of Bulldogs early on. It will serve as a prime opportunity for Jake Fromm and other contributing freshmen. Prediction: Georgia 48, Samford 13

Wilson Alexander: Do I really need to explain this one? With the defense Georgia has, it will have no problem winning this game. What will be interesting to watch is how the offense performs after a shaky outing against Notre Dame. The Bulldogs' offense needs to click on Saturday in order to perform well in the coming weeks. Prediction: Georgia 42, Samford 10

Jordan Hill: Despite Georgia's struggles with putting lesser teams away last year -- Hello, Nicholls -- the Bulldogs play a Samford team which gave up 41 points to West Alabama one week ago. Georgia rolls to a five-touchdown lead in the first half and coasts to its third win of 2017. Prediction: Georgia 45, Samford 10

