Dooley likes what he sees in Fromm: 'He is absolutely confident'

Count Vince Dooley among those who believe in Jake Fromm.
Dooley, Georgia’s legendary head coach who led the Bulldogs to a national championship in 1980, has seen Fromm up close when attending practice and has come away impressed with the former Houston County standout.
Dooley feels Fromm is more than ready to make his first career start on the road in an environment such as Notre Dame’s.
“If there’s any freshman that I know of that I would like to take in a challenging position as a quarterback and a leader it would be him,” Dooley said. “He steps up. He is absolutely confident.”
Fromm subbed in for starting quarterback Jacob Eason during Georgia’s 31-10 win over Appalachian State. Eason sprained a ligament in his knee and will not be available for the Notre Dame game
In relief, Fromm completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. Fromm threw 109 of those yards and the touchdown in the first half, with Fromm only asked to attempt three passes in the second half.
What Dooley saw previously when attending practice was what Fromm brought to the table against Appalachian State.
“When he stepped in the ballgame the other day you could absolutely see it,” Dooley said. “It was like this is his football team.”
Dooley coached plenty of quarterbacks during his long head coaching career, which went from 1964-88. Dooley said he never saw a freshman quarterback possess the leadership qualities Fromm has shown thus far to his teammates.
“There has never been a freshman like that,” Dooley said. “Buck (Belue) had some of those qualities too, if he would have ever gotten the opportunity. But this guy, even more so than Buck. He might not do well but it ain’t because he doesn’t believe he’s going to do well. He believes it. The team responds to that.”
