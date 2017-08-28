What Fromm's role will be to start the 2017 season

While it would be advantageous for Georgia to get freshman quarterback Jake Fromm some early work, that doesn't appear to be part of the plan entering Saturday's game against Appalachian State.
With Jacob Eason serving as Georgia's No. 1 quarterback, he is set to receive the majority of reps during the season opener. But if anything occurs that forces another quarterback to come in, Fromm will be the one to do so.
“There is no set plan there. Jacob Eason is our quarterback. If the opportunity presents itself to play Jake Fromm, then we will do that,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “If something happens to Jacob Eason, then obviously we will be ready to play Jake Fromm.”
Fromm enrolled early at Georgia after capping a spectacular career at Houston County.
In high school, Fromm threw for 12,816 career yards, which came 261 yards short of the state record set by former Gainesville and Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson was selected with the 12th overall pick by the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL draft.
Fromm went through practice as Georgia's second-string quarterback throughout the spring and preseason. While Brice Ramsey has seen some second-team work during the preseason, Fromm is considered Georgia's primary backup.
“He has been working as our No. 2 quarterback, but it is not like we have a set, designed plan,” Smart said. “We have talked about that with him. We will play our offense, run our offense, and if it presents itself, then it presents itself. But it is not something set in stone.”
