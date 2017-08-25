What Smart called a 'good surprise' from Georgia's receivers

Georgia may not have a go-to receiver on its roster, or at least one the coaching staff has discovered at this time.
But plenty of receivers should receive playing time this season, whether it is at their offensive position or not.
One area head coach Kirby Smart has been pleased with is how well many of the receivers have played on special teams. Whether it is in the return game or on the coverage units, Smart believes more receivers should be involved in the weekly game-plan.
"There’s a lot of competition at those positions, but I’m most proud of those guys on the special teams," Smart said. "They’re right in the core units. It used to be your DBs were your core units. Right now, our wide receivers -- almost every one of them is on special teams."
At both kickoff and punt returner, receivers Terry Godwin, Mecole Hardman, Ahkil Crumpton and Jayson Stanley have been very much in the mix. Stanley busted a big kickoff return to midfield during Georgia's first preseason scrimmage.
Smart has also singled out receivers Michael Chigbu, Riley Ridley and Mark Webb as being good special teams players.
"They’re all 200 to 215 pounds, and they’ll block you. That’s been a good surprise," Smart said. "I don’t know if it’s that much or it’s the deficiency of the defensive backs because we don’t have enough guys to do that."
The number of receivers who can contribute on special teams could change Georgia's strategy a bit when it comes to who travels on the 70-man unit.
With added value on special teams, more receivers might be making the trip on away games this season.
"I think last year there were games we took eight or nine (receivers)," Smart said. "This year it could be 10 or 11. That will number will change and obviously that will be a see-saw. Somewhere else might suffer. Those guys are playing with more toughness and they’re playing on special teams."
