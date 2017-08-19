Smart comments on Parrish's injury

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke publicly about cornerback Malkom Parrish's foot injury for the first time since it happened.
Parrish had surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot, Smart said, and could be out between two to four weeks. Smart said it is not definitive yet that Parrish would be out for the season opener against Appalachian State.
"He’s not ruled out for the opener but we’ll see how it goes. It’s day to day," Smart said. "He had surgery to repair it. We hope to get him back as soon as possible."
Parrish was present to watch Saturday's scrimmage and was sporting a cast over his left foot. Parrish suffered the injury during Tuesday's practice.
Parrish recorded 49 tackles and two interceptions during his junior season in 2016. When he returns, Parrish will be expected to start for the third consecutive season.
Comments