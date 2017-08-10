One UGA player remains out of practice, another returns

Georgia left tackle Isaiah Wynn was not present for the fourth consecutive day at practice.
Wynn was absent once again Thursday due to what head coach Kirby Smart previously called an "illness." It's unknown when Wynn will be able to return to practice.
Wynn, who started 11 of 13 games at left guard last season, is expected to open Georgia's season at left tackle. Wynn started the Liberty Bowl win over TCU at left tackle -- albeit for one series -- and earned five starts at the position in 2015.
With Wynn out, the first-team offensive line showed left tackle Dyshon Sims, left guard Andrew Thomas, center Lamont Gaillard, right guard Solomon Kindley and right tackle Ben Cleveland.
While Wynn was absent from the football field, defensive tackle Michail Carter returned to practice. Carter was also dealing with what Smart dubbed an illness, which kept him from participating in the three previous practices. Carter also wasn't available for last Saturday's open practice.
In addition, receiver J.J. Holloman was back working with director of sports medicine Ron Courson during practice. Holloman, who has a hamstring injury, returned to his position group Wednesday before returning for more rehab work Thursday.
Receiver Tyler Simmons, who suffered a wrist injury Saturday, was going through position drills but did not have any passes thrown his way.
Comments