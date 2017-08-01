Smart calls former Peach County star one of UGA's best tacklers

Tyrique McGhee has a big opportunity in front of him.
McGhee is one of three players competing for the open star position, which is Georgia's nickel cornerback spot. As a freshman in 2016, McGhee saw limited time on defense but was a key special teams contributor on Georgia's coverage units.
As a result, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has taken notice of how he has developed as an overall player.
“Tyrique McGhee is a guy who is a really serious football player,” Smart said. “I would put Tyrique up there as one of our best tacklers. I learned a long time ago when you sign a young man from Peach County, he's going to know how to tackle. They play tough, physical football, and Tyrique identifies that each day. We're excited to have him.”
Georgia has a few options at the star position. McGhee, who opened the spring as the favorite for the job, would be the top option if the Bulldogs decide to keep Aaron Davis at safety. Freshman Deangelo Gibbs is also being considered for the position.
Davis would move to star full-time if Tulsa transfer J.R. Reed continues to develop as a safety. At Georgia's G-Day spring game, the Bulldogs started Reed at safety and Davis at star with the first team.
McGhee certainly will be a valuable special teams contributor once again. And Smart also said that McGhee is being looked at as an outside cornerback too.
“Tyrique is one of those guys that's going to be in a big competition, who is going to replace (Maurice) Smith at the nickel star is one of our biggest questions, and Tyrique is in the thick of that,” Smart said. “But he's also in the thick of corner and he also had the No. 1 special teams snaps of all our true freshman. So he's a guy we're really counting on for leadership.”
Comments