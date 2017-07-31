Georgia freshman receiver Jeremiah Holloman.
UGA football: Jersey numbers assigned for Georgia freshmen, transfers

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

July 31, 2017 6:22 PM

ATHENS

Here are the numbers given to Georgia's freshman and transfer players who are on scholarship:

2 Richard LeCounte III, DB*

7 D'Andre Swift, RB

8 Deangelo Gibbs, DB*

9 Jeremiah Holloman, WR*

9 Ameer Speed, DB

10 Malik Herring, DL

11 Jake Fromm, QB*

12 Tray Bishop, DB

14 Trey Blount, WR

15 Matt Landers, WR

16 Ahkil Crumpton, WR/RS

22 Nate McBride, LB

31 William Poole III, DB

32 Monty Rice, ILB*

36 Latavious Brini, DB

41 Eric Stokes, DB

54 Justin Shaffer, OL

71 Andrew Thomas, OL

72 Netori Johnson, OL

78 D'Marcus Hayes, OL*

79 Isaiah Wilson, OL

81 Mark Webb Jr., WR

84 Walter Grant, LB

88 Jaden Hunter, ILB

91 David Marvin, PK

Signees who haven't enrolled yet

33 Robert Beal, OLB

95 Devonte Wyatt, DL

*indicates early enrollee who was previously assigned a jersey number

