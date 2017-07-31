UGA football: Jersey numbers assigned for Georgia freshmen, transfers

Here are the numbers given to Georgia's freshman and transfer players who are on scholarship:
2 Richard LeCounte III, DB*
7 D'Andre Swift, RB
8 Deangelo Gibbs, DB*
9 Jeremiah Holloman, WR*
9 Ameer Speed, DB
10 Malik Herring, DL
11 Jake Fromm, QB*
12 Tray Bishop, DB
14 Trey Blount, WR
15 Matt Landers, WR
16 Ahkil Crumpton, WR/RS
22 Nate McBride, LB
31 William Poole III, DB
32 Monty Rice, ILB*
36 Latavious Brini, DB
41 Eric Stokes, DB
54 Justin Shaffer, OL
71 Andrew Thomas, OL
72 Netori Johnson, OL
78 D'Marcus Hayes, OL*
79 Isaiah Wilson, OL
81 Mark Webb Jr., WR
84 Walter Grant, LB
88 Jaden Hunter, ILB
91 David Marvin, PK
Signees who haven't enrolled yet
33 Robert Beal, OLB
95 Devonte Wyatt, DL
*indicates early enrollee who was previously assigned a jersey number
