Smart reveals Beal, Wyatt's statuses for 2017 season

Georgia is still awaiting word on whether two four-star signees will qualify for the upcoming season.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said outside linebacker Robert Beal and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt have not enrolled with the program just yet.
Beal, who finished high school at Peachtree Ridge after spending his last football season at IMG Academy, was a four-star prospect. Wyatt, a defensive tackle out of Towers, has also been working on qualifying.
As a result, neither player has been able to participate with Georgia during summer conditioning workouts.
Comments